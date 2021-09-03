Ex-police officer faces first-degree manslaughter charge in Daunte Wright death

Minnesota prosecutors upgraded charges Thursday against Kim Potter, the former police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Why it matters: Potter is now charged with first-degree manslaughter in addition to a prior charge of second-degree manslaughter, but activists have pushed for murder charges during protests in Brooklyn Center, Minn., AP notes.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop in April. She has since claimed that she meant to reach for her Taser instead her handgun. Potter was released on a $100,000 bond on April 15.

Wright's death sparked protests in Brooklyn Center during the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

The big picture: The complaint filed Thursday alleges that Potter caused Wright’s death “while committing the misdemeanor offense of reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.”

The first-degree manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years and second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years. Potter is set to stand trial Nov. 30.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.