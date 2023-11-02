Ex-police sergeant denies in Boise courtroom that he used his role to victimize women

Ex-Caldwell Police Sgt. Ryan Bendawald denied allegations in court Thursday that he abused his law enforcement role to victimize women. A judge then set his jury trial for next year.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco set the 41-year-old’s trial for Jan. 8. Bendawald, appearing in federal court in Boise wearing a navy blue suit, pleaded not guilty to the seven felonies he faces: five counts of federal program bribery and two counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law involving aggravated sexual abuse and attempted aggravated sexual abuse.

He also pleaded not guilty to a single misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under the color of law.

Authorities alleged that Bendawald, from at least 2017 through 2021, engaged in “unlawful sexual conduct” with at least seven women he met during work, and that he exchanged and offered to exchange better treatment by police for sex and sexual favors, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho.

The five counts of program bribery stem from allegations Bendawald traded sex and sexual favors with five women instead of arresting them for various crimes, according to his indictment, which the Idaho Statesman obtained.

Bendawald allegedly penetrated two women following traffic stops in July 2017 and March 2021, according to the indictment. He’s also accused of touching a woman under her clothing without her consent while working as an officer in June 2019, the indictment said. Those allegations are the basis for prosecutors charging Bendawald with the two felonies and one misdemeanor counts of deprivation of rights.

If convicted on either of the felony deprivation of civil rights under color of law counts, Bendawald could face up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Bendawald’s attorneys declined to comment to reporters outside the courthouse Thursday.

Ex-Caldwell Police Sgt. Ryan Bendawald leaves Boise’s federal courthouse with his attorneys Thursday morning. He’s being represented by two attorneys from Boise-based law firm Nevin, Benjamin & McKay LLP.

Federal prosecutor cites ‘history of obstruction’

Bendawald, who resigned from the Caldwell Police Department in 2021 and now lives in Franklin, Tennessee, won’t be in custody while his attorneys prepare to go to trial. But Patricco placed Bendawald on a curfew that restricts him from leaving his home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Typically, curfew is set from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., but Debra Ann Groberg, one of the private attorneys representing Bendawald, asked for a less restrictive curfew to allow Bendawald to take his daughter to school and after-school activities that sometimes run late into the night.

The conditions of his release allow Bendawald to travel within the middle district of Tennessee which encompasses the center of the state including Nashville.

Bendawald is also restricted from possessing any firearms as part of the conditions of his release. Prosecutors asked that they be provided with a list of any firearms Bendawald owns that have been moved somewhere else.

Another term of Bendawald’s release prohibits him from directly or indirectly contacting any trial witness. U.S. Attorney Katherine Horwitz said the prosecution is “very concerned” about Bendwald adhering to that provision, given the “history of obstruction” in the case. She didn’t elaborate.

Horwitz asked Patricco whether the prosecution could provide the defense with a list of potential trial witnesses, but keep the document sealed and hidden from the public. Patricco agreed but recommended that the prosecution file any alleged violations in a sealed document to the court so that there would be a record of it.