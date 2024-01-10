Ex-Polish minister launches hunger strike on first day in jail

Mariusz Kaminski, Then Minister of Interior of Poland, speaks at the Polish-Ukrainian border during a press statement. Two Polish politicians from the right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS), who were convicted on charges of abuse of power, have landed in prison following their dramatic arrest at the presidential palace in Warsaw. Christophe Gateau/dpa

Former Polish interior minister Mariusz Kamiński, who was arrested and imprisoned late Tuesday on abuse of power charges, announced he was going on hunger strike.

Kamiński, a member of the right-wing populist Law and Justice (PiS) party, wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday that his conviction and two-year prison sentence was political retaliation.

On Tuesday - when Kamiński and his former state secretary Maciej Wąsik had been due to begin their sentences and as police began enforcing a warrant for their arrest - right-wing President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, invited the duo to his palace.

After several hours inside, the PiS politicians were finally arrested there.

The incident marked a major escalation in the tensions between the new centre-left government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the camp of the voted-out conservative nationalist PiS party.

Tusk accused Duda of providing the ex-ministers with refuge from the police and obstructing their imprisonment.