Ex-porn star gets 10 years in prison for role in Florida murder

A former porn star is heading to prison for her role in the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a makeshift grave in the Florida Panhandle, prosecutors announced this week.

Lauren Wambles, who performed in adult movies using the name Aubrey Gold, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading no contest to one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. She is one of three people involved in the killing of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen on July 4, 2020.

Guillen’s body was found in Holmes County nearly two months after the murder, according to the 14th Circuit State Attorney’s Office. The discovery triggered a multi-agency investigation that ultimately led to murder charges against Wambles and co-defendants William Parker and Jeremie Peters.

Parker, who is accused of shooting the victim, is awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree murder. Peter faced a jury trial in June and was found guilty of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness. He was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Wambles, 24, agreed to testify against Peters and plans to do the same at Parker’s trial, according to prosecutors.

The exact motive for the killing remains unclear, but authorities believe drugs played a role.

The investigation was led by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from other local law enforcement agencies, the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.