Ex-Portland police officer found guilty of child solicitation

PORTLAND, Ind. — A former Portland police officer faces up to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl.

A Hendricks Superior Court 2 jury on Thursday found Joshua David Clark, 37. guilty of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony. Judge Rhett Stuard ordered Clark held in the Hendricks County jail — in Danville, west of Indianapolis — to await a Sept. 13 sentencing hearing.

Clark was a member of the Portland Police Department in May 2021 when he traveled to a Hendricks County restaurant, planning to meet with a juvenile he believed he had been communicating with online.

However, he was confronted by a group of vigilantes who had been posing as the juvenile while communicating with Clark.

"Why are you here meeting a 14-year-old girl?" a member of the group asked Clark after he had arrived at the Olive Garden restaurant.

"I shouldn't be," Clark — who resigned from the Portland department a few days later — responded. "I really shouldn't be."

The group posted a video of their encounter with Clark on Facebook.

Judge Stuard ruled that video could be displayed to the jury, but ordered he prosecutors to edit our any references to Clark's employment as a police officer.

Clark's attorney, Dorie Maryan, had requested the editing, suggesting that "some people believe that law enforcement who disobey the law are more responsible for such violations given the obligation to 'protect and serve.'"

Prosecutors noted Clark had sent "multiple photos to the alleged minor in his police uniform."

According to court documents, Clark now lives in Miami County.

