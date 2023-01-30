Ex-Portsmouth Naval Shipyard police officer to plead guilty to threatening former wife

BOSTON — A former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of making threatening communications to his ex-wife and her mother in Iowa.

Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, Massachusetts was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce, according to Rachael Rollins, U.S. attorney for Massachusetts and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge with the FBI. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled. De Leon was arrested Sept. 26.

According to the charging documents, on or about April 30, 2022, De Leon made a threatening phone call to his ex-wife in Iowa from a mobile telephone belonging to another person. During the call, De Leon allegedly made several threatening statements including, “You’re gonna (expletive) pay! Do you understand!? There will be death! There will be war in the street! You wanna to go war!? I’ll take you to (expletive) war!”

Between May and June 2022, prosecutors allege, De Leon sent sent two letters containing threats to his ex-wife’s mother in Iowa. In the letters, it is alleged that De Leon wrote, “I’ll be heading over there soon […] God help you and your dysfunctional family if you try and stop me. I won’t be alone either just so you know and that’s for your safety not mine!!! […] If you don’t believe me just look where I’m sending this from. I don’t really have much else to lose, and do you know what men with nothing left to lose usually do?”

The charge of making threatening communications in interstate commerce provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy H. Kistner is prosecuting the case.

If you need help

Seacoast Media Group provides the following information as a public service:

Haven is a violence prevention and support service for men, women and children affected by domestic and sexual violence. Haven’s 24-hour hotline is 1-603-994-SAFE (7233) or visit havennh.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ex-Portsmouth shipyard officer to plead guilty to threatening ex-wife