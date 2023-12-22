Ex-Portsmouth officer Dean Outhouse charged with embezzling from police union

PORTSMOUTH — Former city police officer Dean Outhouse has been indicted on a charge he embezzled more than $17,000 from the Portsmouth Police Patrolman’s Union over a nearly three-year period.

A Rockingham County Superior Court grand jury indicted the Stratham resident on a single count of theft by unauthorized taking this month, a Class B felony. The money was allegedly taken “on or about” July 29, 2019 to “on or about” June 21, 2022, according to court documents.

Portsmouth police Chief Mark Newport said Outhouse retired as an officer from the department in July 2022, and the allegations came to light after his retirement. Outhouse was the treasurer of the patrolman’s union at the time of his retirement, according to Newport.

The theft by unauthorized taking charge carries a maximum penalty of 3.5 to seven years in jail and a fine upwards of $4,000. The indictment means a grand jury determined there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Outhouse, 47, did not immediately return a phone call on Friday afternoon. Court records state the indictment was mailed to him. The exact amount he is accused of embezzling is $17,340.02.

In August 2021, Outhouse identified himself to a reporter as a 22-year patrol officer with the Portsmouth Police Department.

Outhouse is scheduled to be arraigned at the county Superior Court in Brentwood on Friday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. The case is being prosecuted by Joe Fincham of the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, according to court records.

Michael Garrity, spokesperson for the attorney general's office, said the investigation began after the police union made a referral to the office's Public Integrity Unit.

“(We have) no comment until the resolution of the matter,” Garrity said.

Union president Erik Widerstrom, a city police detective, could not be immediately reached for comment.

