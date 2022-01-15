Ex-Portsmouth police chief fights ‘reputational damage’ in city’s $300,000 settlement with Sen. Louise Lucas

In a bid to defend her reputation, former Portsmouth police chief Angela Greene formalized her objections to a $300,000 agreement to settle a lawsuit filed against her by state Sen. Louise Lucas in court filings this week.

The move to settle Lucas’ suit without Greene’s authorization goes beyond the city attorney’s authority and was unnecessary because the claims were baseless, Greene’s attorney argued in a memorandum filed Wednesday in federal court.

When Greene learned of the city’s agreement to settle the suit, she “immediately opposed such agreement, arguing that it was nothing more than political patronage and that no terms had been identified that would ensure that she suffered no liability,” wrote her attorney, Thomas Plofchan, in court documents filed this week.

Greene had “already suffered liability in terms of reputational damage as a result of the meritless lawsuit,” he continued.

The city’s decision is a “thinly veiled effort” to influence Greene’s ongoing wrongful termination lawsuit against Portsmouth, Plofchan wrote in a separate press release last week.

“This subterfuge is unsuccessful,” he said.

Plofchan represents Greene in her suit against the city. Another attorney, Brian Casey, was hired by Portsmouth to represent Greene in Lucas’ lawsuit, as the allegations in it pertain to her former police chief role.

Greene isn’t objecting to dismissing the case, but she’s asking the court for dismissal with prejudice — meaning Lucas can’t bring the same claim again — and without any reference to the settlement. The ex-chief is “suffering continued reputational damage” from the lawsuit, and dismissal per settlement means she can’t prove herself innocent, Plofchan wrote in the press release.

Greene and one of her officers, Sgt. Kevin McGee, were the only people named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by Lucas last year, which alleged malicious prosecution, false imprisonment and gross negligence. It also accused Greene of defamation.

Portsmouth agreed last month to pay Lucas, a longtime Democratic state senator representing the 18th District, $300,000 to settle the lawsuit.

Lucas’ lawsuit stems from a protest at Portsmouth’s Confederate monument in June 2020, when the structure was vandalized and a man seriously injured. Two months later, Greene announced felony criminal charges against Lucas and 18 others, including NAACP leaders, public defenders and a Portsmouth School Board member.

A judge later dismissed all charges in the case. Greene was fired the same day. She now serves as chief of the Lexington Police Department in western Virginia.

The termination prompted Greene to sue Portsmouth in April, alleging she was wrongly fired and that multiple officials defamed her in public comments. The next hearing in that is set for later this month.

Greene’s objections to the settlement of the Lucas lawsuit involve, in part, that she didn’t agree to settle the lawsuit during a Dec. 23 mediation session, according to court documents.

But Burle Stromberg, Portsmouth’s interim city attorney, said last week that Greene and her lawyer didn’t need to agree to the settlement for it to be approved. Lucas’ attorney, Verbena Askew, argues the same.

The objection to the settlement is motivated by fear the settlement “may have some impact on the pending state court action” in Greene’s lawsuit against the city, Askew wrote in a Tuesday memorandum filed in court.

Still, Plofchan said the settlement doesn’t meet the necessary requirements outlined in the city’s risk management fund finance procedure — namely, Stromberg hasn’t sent Greene an agreement outlining that she has no liability.

Present at last month’s mediation were Greene and Casey as well as Lucas, Askew, Stromberg, McGee’s attorney and a mediator. Greene said she refused to settle with Lucas during mediation, arguing her claims were meritless.

Greene alleges in the memorandum that Stromberg and the mediator left the Zoom mediation to talk privately on their cell phones. When they returned to the meeting, Stromberg and the mediator told Greene that they had reached an agreement with Lucas: the city would pay Lucas $300,000, and Lucas would dismiss the suit, according to court documents.

Lucas said Jan. 7 she was pleased with the settlement and plans to donate the money.

