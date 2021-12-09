Ex-Portsmouth police officer accused of rape sentenced to 5 years for lesser charges

A former Portsmouth police officer accused of raping a 17-year-old girl while on duty received a sentence of 5 years in prison.

Cleshaun Cox was originally charged with abduction and rape in May 2019. Cox was on duty in the early hours of May 27, 2019, when he ordered a 17-year-old girl out of her car and into his before forcing her to have sex, according to court documents.

The rape charge was amended this summer, when Judge Brenda C. Spry accepted a plea agreement from prosecutors and Cox’s defense attorney. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of carnal knowledge of a detainee and abduction of the teenager.

Cox was sentenced in October. News of his sentencing was first reported by WAVY-TV on Thursday. Tamara Shewmake, chief administrator with the Portsmouth Office of the Commonwealth Attorney’s, confirmed to The Pilot on Thursday that Cox received a 15-year sentence with 10 years suspended.

Cox had been with the Portsmouth Police Department for just over a year at the time of the incident. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed in July that Cox was no longer employed as a police officer.

The charges Cox pleaded to in August carried a maximum sentence of 15 years, but the plea agreement from August set the maximum sentence Cox could face at 9 years.

