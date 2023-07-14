Ex-Portsmouth police officer pleads guilty to charges related to sexual assault of teen while on duty

A former Portsmouth police officer has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges related to sexually assaulting a teenage girl while in uniform and on duty.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia say Cleshaun A. Cox, 31, was working in May 2019 when a noise complaint was reported. At the scene, he met Victim 1, a 17-year-old girl. Cox had been with the department just over a year, according to previous reporting from The Pilot.

Another officer told Victim 1 to go home, but Cox followed her in a marked police vehicle. Cox told the victim to get into his vehicle and drove her to an isolated area, where he sexually assaulted her.

“Cox admitted that he knew that Victim 1 was only 17 years old and that he knew that she did not want to have sex with him,” a release from the Department of Justice read. “Cox also admitted to lying to state investigators about his actions that night, including by falsely stating he did not know Victim 1’s true age and by falsely stating that it was Victim 1 who had proposed a sexual act to him.”

Cox’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28. According to his plea agreement, he faces at least 15 years and up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and registration as a sex offender.

In 2021, Cox pleaded guilty in Portsmouth Circuit Court to carnal knowledge and abduction and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and 10 years were later suspended by the court. He was initially charged with rape and kidnapping, which were amended after Cox took a plea deal.

