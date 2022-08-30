Ex-postal worker, repeat sex offender sentenced for child pornography of Georgia 11-year-old

A former United States Postal Service worker and repeat sex offender will spend decades in federal prison for child sex crimes.

Stacy Keith Wisener was convicted of sexually abusing a 11-year-old and producing child pornography of the abuse.

“After his release from Georgia’s sex offender registry, Wisener resumed his predatory activities,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “His horrific targeting of this child is unbelievable. The extraordinary courage of Wisener’s young victim, and outstanding cooperation between investigators and prosecutors on the federal, state, and local levels, brought this repeat child predator to justice.”

Wisener sexually molested a minor girl and routinely photographed and videotaped himself assaulting her for four years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The girl’s abuse began in 2017 after Wisener applied to be removed from the Georgia sex offender registry. He previously pleaded guilty to molesting another child in 2003. His application was granted.

The victim reported the abuse in 2021 to her parents and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of Wisener’s home, deputies found photographs and videos of Wisener abusing the 11-year-old on his computer and hard drives, flash drives and SD cards.

“This defendant wasted a second chance after being removed from the sex offender registry by reoffending, this time with far more egregious crimes. The GBI is committed to working with our partners to protect our young ones who are most vulnerable,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director John Melvin.

The former postal worker also possessed mail he had stolen from a facility where he worked.

Wisener pleaded guilty and was convicted of the federal child exploitation and stolen mail possession charges on April 29. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release.

He will also have to pay a $175,000 restitution, $5,200 special assessment, forfeit his house where the pornography was produced and re-register as a sex offender.

