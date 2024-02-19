Ex-Potsdam cop goes on trial Tuesday for allegedly strangling suspect

Feb. 19—NORFOLK — A former Potsdam police officer accused of strangling a suspect in custody goes on trial Tuesday evening, and he may take the witness stand.

Matthew A. Seymour, 45, is charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal obstruction of breathing.

The trial starts in Norfolk Town Court at 6 p.m. with jury selection. Since the trial is for a misdemeanor offense, there will be a jury of six. A felony trial has a jury of 12.

Seymour's attorney, Edward F. Narrow of Canton, said Seymour taking the stand is a maybe at this point.

"We'll have to wait and see how the evidence comes in as to whether or not the defendant testifies," Narrow said Friday afternoon. "We'll see where the case goes."

He has said previously that witnesses testifying could also include the chief of Potsdam police and the two village officers who were with Seymour on the night of the alleged incident.

There are more than 60 potential jurors who have received summonses. Narrow said that's because it may take time to pick out six unbiased people "because of the public's familiarity with the defendant."

The case is being tried by Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Nicole Kyle. That office stepped in at the request of St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua to avoid potential conflicts of interest. That's because they've handled cases in the past where Seymour was an arresting officer and other cases involving the person he's accused of strangling, Aaron Levine.

Levine pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, satisfying the charges filed against him on the night Seymour is accused of strangling him.

Levine was charged with felony burglary, criminal contempt and resisting arrest. In December, officials said he is expected to be placed on probation for two years, with credit for time served in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

At that time, Narrow said the misdemeanor plea with two years of probation is, in his opinion, "unusual," citing Levine's prior record.

Pasqua on Thursday said given the "substantial" time Levine has spent in the county jail since the April arrest, the plea and probationary sentence are appropriate.

At the same time, Pasqua said, "I understand Mr. Narrow's position. He's advocating regarding Mr. Seymour and doesn't have a dog in the fight when it comes to Mr. Levine. I can understand him commenting on that case to do his best to advocate for his client in an unrelated matter."

In October, Narrow had filed a motion in Norfolk Town Court asking for Seymour's charge to be dismissed. Norfolk Town Justice George C. Grubee denied it.

Based on Seymour's prior actions, Narrow had filed the motion seeking dismissal "in the interest of justice," court documents said.

"It is the courts (sic) opinion that a dismissal of these charges in the interest of justice could likely affect the confidence the public has in the criminal justice system," Grubee wrote in his ruling.

Narrow's motion to drop the charge asked the judge to consider "all the circumstances surrounding the allegations and balancing those circumstances against the almost 20-year career of Officer Seymour with the Potsdam Police Department and all of the wonderful things he's done ... both as a member of the police department and just a regular citizen in Potsdam," Narrow said earlier in October.

"In balancing all those factors out, we've asked the judge to dismiss the case in the interest of justice.

"During the course of Matt's career in Potsdam, he was involved with delivering two babies while on duty. He has a lot of accreditations, additional training, working with victims of child sexual assault," Narrow said at the time. "Matt has been working with victims of child sexual assault for years."

Seymour was arrested in May of last year after an April 1 incident in which he "applied pressure to the throat of a male individual (in custody) which impeded his breathing," according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, which investigated and made the arrest. Seymour was fired shortly after being arrested.

The sheriff's office said it started its investigation after receiving "a referral from the Potsdam Village Police Department through the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office in regards to an incident involving an on-duty patrolman."

In 2015, Seymour was placed on leave after shooting and killing a Clarkson University graduate student found stabbing a classmate in the grad student's apartment.

Seymour returned to the department on Nov. 3, 2015, after he was placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 10, the day that he fired four shots from his .45-caliber Glock 21 service pistol, killing 31-year-old Tian Ma.

Seymour and officer Clinton M. Perrigo arrived at 401 Swan St. in the Swan Landing Apartments in response to a report of a domestic assault, and found Ma on top of 25-year-old Yazhen Jiang, stabbing both her and himself. Perrigo did not fire his pistol.

At the time of the shooting, then-village police chief Kevin M. Bates said Ma refused to obey the officers' commands to drop the knife.

"They had their weapons drawn and asked the assailant several times to drop the knife and he did not comply," Bates said in 2015. "Officer Seymour shot four times, killing Ma on the spot."

Seymour afterward agreed to testify before a grand jury that reviewed the shooting to make sure it was either in self-defense or in protection of a third party.

Then-village administrator Everett E. Basford in November 2015 said he and Bates made the decision to have Seymour return to work following a discussion they had a week prior, without the grand jury having convened.