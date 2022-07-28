Ex-Prairie Village officer loses police license after sending sexual messages to arrestee

A Prairie Village police officer who allegedly tried to start a sexual relationship with a woman he arrested is no longer allowed to work in law enforcement in Kansas, according to a report from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST).

In June, the agency, which issues licenses permitting police officers to be employed in Kansas, revoked Rolando Swaby’s police license.

He was the second Prairie Village Police Department officer to lose his license this year. Jeffrey Henley lost his license in March after he allegedly sent “concerning messages” and asked a 16-year-old girl to send him nude photos.





Swaby was a full-time officer with the department from April 2018 to October 2021.

According to CPOST, Swaby obtained the phone number of a young woman he had arrested for a DUI in March 2020 and started contacting her.

The young woman was identified as A.D. in CPOST’s report, but her age was not disclosed. She told investigators the messages made her “uneasy,” but she worried that ending the interactions would negatively affect her DUI case.

In one of the exchanges, Swaby used explicit language to ask if she wanted to have sex. When she said she doesn’t plan those interactions, he responded “Why not though?” and “If you do, lemme know so I can come through,” according to the investigation.

Swaby also messaged her suggesting they get a room, alcohol and snacks, despite having arrested her for an alcohol-related offense, the report said.

In October 2021, Swaby was in a physical altercation with his wife, the report said. Law enforcement was called when his wife sought medical treatment, though no charges were found in Johnson County court records.

Following the two incidents, a commission investigator scheduled an in-person interview with Swaby, who emailed the investigator that he would be unable to drive to Wichita for the interview, according to the report. Swaby did not attend the scheduled interview.

The police department has not commented. Attempts to reach Swaby Thursday were not successful.