Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

·1 min read

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract.

William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual misconduct occurred, his attorney, Kyle T. Thompson, said in a news release announcing the lawsuit Thursday.

The lawsuit filed in Franklin County Circuit Court in Frankfort names as defendants the school, its president, board of trustees and administration. A call to the school seeking comment Friday was not returned.

Since being fired, Jones has been defamed, placed in a false light and damaged professionally and personally, Thompson said.

Jones is seeking damages for lost wages and pain and suffering, and a public apology.

