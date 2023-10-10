Ex-president of South Central Pennsylvania Softball asked minor for nude photos: police

A Dover Township man who served as president of South Central Pennsylvania Softball Inc. has resigned from his position after being charged with crimes against a minor in Lancaster County.

Jeffrey John Tierno Jr., 32, of the 4200 block of Leah Avenue, has been charged with criminal solicitation − disseminating photo/filming of child sex acts, contact/communication with a minor − sexual abuse, criminal use of communication facility and corruption of minors.

His bail was set at $200,000 unsecured, court records state.

Juvenile knew Tierno from York County

Spring Garden Township Police in York County reached out to the Elizabethtown Police Department after taking a report that Tierno was exchanging explicit messages with a juvenile, who lives in the borough in Lancaster County, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police allege the communication was through social media − Facebook and Snapchat.

During the investigation, police were told that the juvenile and Tierno had been friendly for a few months but things escalated to a sexual nature in early August, the affidavit states.

The juvenile told authorities during a forensic interview that he had known Tierno from York County months prior, the affidavit states.

The juvenile said during the interview that Tierno offered to send a nude photo of himself and asked the youth to do the same, the affidavit states. The juvenile told Tierno that he doesn't send nude photographs because if he did, it would be child pornography. Tierno responded that he could show him in person, police allege.

Police interviewed Tierno last month. Police allege he admitted that he engaged in "inappropriate talk" and spoke about "sexual things" with the juvenile, who is under the age of 18, the affidavit states.

Police allege that Tierno said what he did was wrong, and after the youth indicated he was uncomfortable with the conversation, he apologized and stopped communication, the affidavit states.

Tierno could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tierno resigns from softball organization

Tierno became president of the South Central Pennsylvania Softball Inc. in January. He resigned after the organization confirmed that he had been charged by police last month, according to a statement on the its website.

This is the full statement issued by the organization:

"On Friday, October 6, SCPAS Officers were made aware of a Lancaster County Criminal Court Docket in the name of Jeffrey Tierno from Dover, PA. The Court Docket indicates that the named individual has been charged with crimes against children. Shortly thereafter, SCPAS confirmed that the named individual on the Court Docket is the same person as the Jeff Tierno who was serving as President of SCPAS. Shortly after that confirmation, Jeffrey Tierno submitted his resignation as President of SCPAS.

"Tierno assumed the Presidency on January 1, 2023 after being appointed by the Board of Directors in 2022.

"The Office of President is an administrative position within SCPAS."

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Ex-president of South Central PA softball organization charged by police