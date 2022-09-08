Ex-principal had history with student he’s accused of striking, Fresno Unified records show

Education Lab Newsletter

The ex-principal of Wolters Elementary School, accused of striking a student with special needs in the school’s cafeteria June 7, also allegedly had a prior altercation with the student, according to a Fresno Unified report obtained by The Bee’s Education Lab through a Public Records Act request.

The report also details an incident about 11 days earlier on May 27 in which a witness said then-principal Brian Vollhardt allegedly forced the same student to the ground.

Speaking with reporters at news conference early Thursday, Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said district officials only became aware of the May 27 episode during their investigation into the June 7 incident.

The reports says Vollhardt, during the May 27 incident, had his knee to the student’s back while holding down the student’s shoulder for “approximately 2-4 minutes.”

The May 27 began around 11 a.m., when an employee called the Wolters administrative team for support with the student, who was trying to leave a classroom.

Vollhardt responded to the call and allegedly stood in the classroom’s doorway, blocking the student’s exit, for 20 to 30 minutes. When the student became agitated and tried to leave the classroom again, Vollhardt allegedly told the student “this will not end well for you,” according to the FUSD complaint.

The student then tried to kick Vollhardt, and Vollhardt began repeatedly asking the student “Is that all you got?”

The student became more agitated in response to the principal’s comments and allegedly cursed at the principal and told him “I hope your family dies.”

As the student turned to walk away, Vollhardt then forced him to the ground. After Vollhardt let the student go, the student began throwing items and flipping desks while Vollhardt left the classroom.

Vollhardt is charged with a single misdemeanor count of child abuse in connection with the June 7 incident in the school’s cafeteria. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but he had not been taken into custody as of Thursday morning, Fresno police confirmed.

Video obtained Thursday through a Public Records Request appears to show Vollhardt aggressively shove the student to the ground. An FUSD source said the student is a child with special needs.

The Bee is not identifying the child.

This story will be updated.

The Bee’s Thaddeus Miller contributed to this report.