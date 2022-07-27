Ex-prison guard accused of running DeLand meth ring charged with manslaughter for infant son’s death

A former state corrections officer accused of running a drug trafficking organization in Volusia County has now also been charged with manslaughter for the 2021 death of her infant son.

Volusia County deputies rounded up 34-year-old Andrea Dunmire last week in a drug-trafficking investigation that began back in March of 2021. She’s accused of being a supplier in the operation.

At the time, the sheriff’s office noted Dunmire was also the subject of an investigation into the Dec. 9, 2021 death of a four-month-old infant due to methamphetamine poisoning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dunmire shared a bed with the baby in a camper behind a vacant home on Euclid Ave. in DeLand. Deputies say she slept with the baby cradled in her arms while she had methamphetamine stashed inside her bra.

A medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide “because of the neglect in allowing an infant to be exposed to controlled dangerous substances...”

Investigators say further examination of Dunmire’s drug trafficking activity revealed that she requested 14 grams of methamphetamine just two days before the baby died and attempted to contact another supplier for a deal just four days after her son’s death.

In addition to drug trafficking charges, Dunmire is now being held in the Volusia County jail on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child. She’s being held on no bond.

