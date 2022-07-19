Ex-prison guard accused of running meth ring in DeLand

A drug trafficking ring run by a former state correctional officer has been dismantled, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Officials said that in March 2021, the Volusia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation started investigating a drug ring run by Christina Guess, 44 -- who previously worked for the Florida Department of Corrections for 12 years -- and supplied by Reshard Campbell, 26.

They said Guess and Campbell distributed kilogram amounts of methamphetamine in Volusia and Lake counties on a monthly basis, with their organization trafficking up to 24 pounds of uncut methamphetamine over a one-year period.

Guess served about one year in state prison from 2019 to 2020 on a previous conviction for drug trafficking in Volusia County.

Investigators said the ring’s members were arrested for drug and gun violations and violent crimes.

They said Andrea Dunmire, 34, who was arrested in the operation, is the subject of an ongoing investigation into the December 2021 death of an infant who died from methamphetamine toxicity.

“We know that there are many other organizations just like this, and/or larger, and we know a lot of who they are,” Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said. “It’s only a matter of time before we’re kicking in your front door, and you’re going to jail.”

Officials said they seized about 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 348 grams of cocaine and 11 Hydrocodone pills from an apartment on Northeast 27th Avenue in Ocala. They also searched Guess’ DeLand home.

The following people were arrested in connection with the ring:

• Reshard Maurice Campbell, Ocala

• Christina Michelle Guess, DeLand

• Andrea Ilean Dunmire, DeLand

• Steve McIntosh, DeLand

• Jackie Lynn Oglesby, Paisley

• Michael Robert Bussiere, Orange City

• Timothy Wayne Busby, DeLand

• Euseba Elizabeth Smith, DeLand

• Shannon Laville Frazee, DeLand

• Adrian Anthony Gillihan, DeLand

“Today, we have one less drug trafficking organization destroying lives in Volusia County and all over Central Florida,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “Our work is never done.”

