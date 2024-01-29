Ex-prison guard accused of throwing woman into fire to stand trial Wednesday, charged with hate crime

GREEN BAY – A former correctional officer will stand trial on charges of attacking a woman by referring to her sexual orientation in a derogatory manner, throwing her into a fire, and then attempting to strangle her in early July 2021.

Brown County District Court Judge Kendall Kelley on Monday met with prosecuting attorneys David Lasee and Kevin Greene and defense attorney Nila Robinson. Shane Nolan, the former prison guard, is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, both enhanced with hate-crime penalties.

Under Wisconsin law, hate-crime modifier charges for both counts could add nearly seven more years of prison time and tens of thousands of dollars in fines if he is convicted.

It's been nearly two years since Kelley ruled Nolan would go to trial for the alleged attack. In that time, three separate final pretrial hearings were scheduled, but each hearing came with delays. Monday marked the final pretrial, following the state's demand for a speedy trial Jan. 25.

The jury selection begins and the first day of a jury trial will commence at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Due to the lengthy witness list from the state, the original two-day trial is expected to extend to Friday.

Nolan was 30 at the time of the alleged attack, for which he was charged less than two weeks later on July 15, 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

Nolan, who was a prison guard at Green Bay Correctional Institution at the time of the attack, was terminated in November 2022, according to John Beard, who served as communications director for the state Department of Corrections at the time. DOC employees charged with felonies are typically placed on unpaid leave.

In photos obtained by the Press-Gazette in July 2022, the victim, Dessiray Koss, showed two areas of her body permanently disfigured as a result of the burns. The most significant scarring is along her upper left arm, but she also has a burn patch on her chin. Koss was 30 the night of the incident.

Koss shared that, as of November 2023, the scars on her left arm still cause her shooting pain every once in a while, a condition her plastic surgeon told her would likely never go away. Her left arm had just enough intact skin that a skin graft wasn't required.

But the mental toll of what she endured, she said, has been "exhausting." As the trial has extended, it has "reopened the wounds of what happened that night."

Police reports describe unprompted attack of victim after hours of drinking

Brown County Circuit Judge Kendall Kelly addresses attorneys Monday during a pretrial hearing for Shane Nolan, who is accused of throwing a woman into a fire pit.

Koss was at her private residence in Green Bay on the night of the incident, July 2, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m. The attack was sudden and unprovoked, according to Koss and her sister, who said she witnessed the assault.

Koss' sister and a friend had met Nolan and his friend at an Ashwaubenon bar and invited them to Koss' house for beers around her bonfire. On their way to Koss', her sister told Nolan and his friend that her sister was a lesbian, information she shared because her sister does not look traditionally feminine, according to the police report.

About an hour after they arrived at Koss' house, everyone but Nolan and Koss went inside to use the bathroom. She offered Nolan another beer, which he took, the complaint says. Then, unprompted, he stood up, called her a homophobic slur, grabbed her by the torso from her chair and threw her into the lighted fire pit, according to the criminal complaint. He continued to repeat the homophobic slur.

Koss' sister quickly intervened, attempting to subdue Nolan by punching him in the head, according to the criminal complaint. Nolan pushed Koss' sister off, lunged on Koss and began strangling her, the complaint says, and a neighbor from a few complexes over who witnessed the assault raced over to help Koss' sister remove Nolan from her sister.

At the time of the incident, hospital staff at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital believed her burn wounds would require plastic surgery, according to the criminal complaint. Koss was described by Green Bay Police Officer J. G. Mueller, the officer dispatched to the hospital, as being in a "considerable amount of pain."

By July 4, 2021, Koss identified Nolan in a photo lineup, a result of Nolan allegedly referring to himself multiple times that night as a prison guard at GBCI. Once he learned police were looking for him, Nolan went to the Green Bay Police Department.

Nolan denied throwing anyone into the fire and stated he would never call anyone the homophobic slur, as it is not in his character, according to the criminal complaint.

The friend who accompanied Nolan to Koss' residence that night, denied seeing Nolan throw Koss into an active fire. He saw only the commotion and people beating up his friend. He went to Nolan's defense by pulling people off him, according to the criminal complaint.

Nolan admitted he couldn't remember the incident itself, a result of blacking out from alcohol, although he remembers the bonfire and the characteristics of the women he met that evening. He recalled gaining consciousness as he was beaten up by several people whom he could not describe, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon reviewing Koss' written statement and the extent of her injuries, the responding officer, Mueller, recommended both substantial battery and disorderly conduct be modified to include the hate crime enhancer.

Brown County judge orders ex-prison guard accused of hate crime to stand trial

Defense attorney Nila Robinson walks back to the defense table after a bench conversation with the judge during a pretrial hearing on Monday at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee, the prosecuting attorney, negotiated a plea agreement June 28, 2022, that would have reduced the charges to three misdemeanors without hate-crime enhancers.

The three misdemeanor charges would mean Nolan would face a series of misdemeanor fines and no jail time.

Koss only learned of the charge reductions when Lasee informed her over the phone.

On July 5, 2022, Judge Kelley dismissed that proposal and ruled Nolan would go to trial in February 2023 with the hate-crime modifiers in place. Kelley noted at the time that jury trials present their own "significant risk" as the results may not ultimately be in the victim's favor.

Lasee will serve as the prosecuting attorney. Nila Robinson will serve as Nolan's defense attorney.

All four Green Bay Police officers who handled the criminal complaint will be called as state witnesses Wednesday, as will Koss' sister and Koss' sister's female friend who were there the night of the incident. Additionally, Nolan's friend from the night of the incident will be called as one of the defense witnesses. Nolan is also expected to testify.

Natalie Eilbert covers mental health issues for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. She welcomes story tips and feedback. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert. If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text "Hopeline" to the National Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Ex-prison guard charged with hate crime to stand trial Wednesday