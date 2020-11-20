Ex-prison guard in Miami who accepted bribes from inmates sentenced to nearly 6 years

A former guard at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami will serve nearly six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sneaking in cellular phones, cigarettes and other contraband in exchange for cash.

Victor Manuel DeJesus Jr., 47, was arrested in October 2019 on charges of conspiring to commit bribery and related counts.

Investigators the scheme involved DeJesus working with two inmates — Gregory Bart Nation and Jose Enrique Mejias, who are both serving time for drug convictions — from December 2018 to September 2019. He would accept orders for prohibited items and then one of the inmates would work out the payment and delivery with DeJesus.

According to the original indictment, DeJesus made just under $10,000 from at least six transactions.

In January, DeJesus pleaded guilty.