Ex-prison worker files suit alleging retaliation

Apr. 28—After raising concerns about an alleged rodent infestation at Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, a former employee says she was made to feel unsafe and was retaliated against, forcing her to resign.

Now, with the help of the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project, social worker Nicole Ramirez has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe against the New Mexico Corrections Department.

"This is a textbook violation of our Whistleblower Protection Act," Steven Robert Allen, director of the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project, said in a news release. "We're grateful that people like Nicole have the courage to come forward and report on problems they see in our prisons and jails. She should have been commended for her actions. Instead, leadership at the women's prison retaliated against her."

Since taking her on as a client, the group says it discovered that the Corrections Department withheld Ramirez's complaints about the rodents in a public records request, prompting the Prison and Jail Project to file a lawsuit alleging violation of the state's the Inspection of Public Records Act.

A Corrections Department spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Ramirez was employed by Centurion Health, which was contracted to assess and maintain health care services at the women's prison. She worked there from December 2019 to about May 2020, according to the lawsuit, and during that time inmates told her about the rodent infestation in the prison's kitchen. She filed a complaint with the department's Office of Professional Standards. The complaint states that when inmates told correctional officers about the problem, they were told the rodent feces "sounds like extra protein" and were told to "file a grievance."

After Ramirez filed her complaint with the Corrections Department, the prison's warden, Vincent Vigil, called her into his office, according to the lawsuit. He wanted to know why Ramirez made the complaint and told her boss, Laura Sedillo, that she would need to be disciplined for filing the complaints.

Sedillo did write up Ramirez, telling her she needs to "not work in ways that are detrimental" to the department, according to the lawsuit.

Soon after she met with Warden Vigil, Ramirez was told by inmates that Vigil instructed correctional officers to keep an eye on her. At about the same time, Ramirez's security card to the prison stopped working, court documents say. She soon felt unsafe working at the prison due to staff's hostility toward her, and resigned.

When Ramirez went to pick up her belongings at the prison, she was told by Sedillo that the prison's administration decided to pull her security clearance due to "untruthful statements" she made in an Office of Professional Standards investigation.