Ex-prosecutor accused of stabbing driver in road rage incident on famous Florida bridge

A former federal prosecutor is accused of stabbing another driver in a road rage incident on an iconic Florida bridge.

Patrick Douglas Scruggs, 39, was arrested Thursday on charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, following a suspected road rage incident on the Howard Frankland Bridge, the span which connects Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Scruggs allegedly stabbed a driver with a pocket knife after a three-car collision on the bridge on Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident began when a 35-year-old man, described as Driver 1, was found slumped over in his car on the bridge around 9:30 a.m. A 40-year-old man, described as Driver 2, pulled ahead of Driver 1 to see if they were OK. That’s when Driver 1 “awoke and drove forward, colliding with Driver 2’s vehicle,” the FHP said.

After reversing and trying to drive around, Driver 1 collided with Scruggs’ vehicle as he passed. Scruggs allegedly stopped, got out of his car, broke a window and stabbed Driver 1 multiple times.

He also allegedly tried to stab Driver 2 and his wife when they attempted to intervene.

Scruggs was arrested at the scene when a passing St. Petersburg police officer arrived.

The United States Attorney’s Office said Scruggs was an assistant U.S. attorney from Sept. 9, 2012, to April 21, 2023 in Tampa’s criminal division. He no longer works with the USAO and no other information about him has been released by the office.

He was booked at Pinellas County Jail on Thursday and released.

The circumstances that led to the incident remain under investigation, the highway patrol said.