Ex-Prosecutor Dismantles Donald Trump’s Attack On Him In Most 'Graceful' Way

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday praised former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann for what she described as the “graceful” and “very disciplined” way in which he responded to Donald Trump’s attack on him.

Trump at the weekend lashed out at Weissmann, who investigated Trump in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Trump falsely claimed Weissmann is now the “slimeball Boss” of special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Weissmann, who is now an analyst for MSNBC, made two points in response to Trump’s claim.

"Adjectives and adverbs is not a way of arguing, especially for someone who had been the leader of the free world.”@AWeissmann_ responds to Trump’s attacks on him this week. pic.twitter.com/aOSd1UVNTC — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) January 7, 2024

“One is the use of adjectives and adverbs. That is not legal argument. That is not a factual argument, any more than you say the election was stolen,” he said.

“You need to have facts. Adjectives and adverbs is not a way of arguing, especially for someone who has been the leader of the free world, let alone anyone else. And I think that’s really important,” Weissmann added.

He then dismantled Trump’s claim that he is somehow linked to Smith.

“On the substance, which is to suggest that somehow I am Jack Smith’s boss. Again, where are the facts of that?” Weissmann asked. “I’ve had zero communications with Jack Smith or his team. They are independent, both within the Department of Justice and certainly for a legal analyst on MSNBC.”

Related...