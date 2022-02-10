  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ex-Prosecutor Names Federal Law That Could Block Trump From White House Return

Ed Mazza
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Glenn Kirschner
    American prosecutor and TV legal analyst

A former federal prosecutor said Donald Trump may have broken a law that could end any chance of him returning to office.

Glenn Kirschner, who spent 24 years as a prosecutor in the District of Columbia’s U.S. attorney’s office, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that Trump may have put himself into a “danger zone” by taking crates of White House documents to his Florida home and reportedly tearing, shredding and destroying others.

It’s not because of the Presidential Records Act, which Kirschner called “largely toothless,” but rather a closely related law that does have some fangs: 18 U.S. Code § 2071, which prohibits concealing, removing or mutilating official records.

“Not only is that a 3-year federal felony, but importantly anybody who is convicted under that statute is prohibited from holding federal office,” he said.

See the full conversation below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories