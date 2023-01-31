Ex-Prosecutor Office’s investigator Sus sentenced to nine years in prison for embezzelment

Dmytro Sus

The former official was found guilty of embezzlement and misappropriation of property.

The HACC sentenced Sus under:

Part 3 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (conspiracy to embezzle) to five years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold positions in courts, law enforcement agencies, and the bar for a period of three years

Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of particularly large amounts) to six years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold positions in courts, law enforcement agencies, and the bar for a period of three years;

Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement in large amounts, with an organized group) to nine years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold positions in courts, law enforcement agencies, and the bar for a period of three years, and with the confiscation of all property belonging to him by right of ownership.

Read also: Ukrainian deputy prosecutor general fired after scandal over Spain getaway

Based on Art. 70 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (on concurrent sentencing for multiple offenses) the judges imposed on Sus an overall sentence of nine years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold positions in courts, law enforcement agencies, and the bar for a period of three years and with the confiscation of all property belonging to him by right of ownership.

The court also deprived Sus of the rank of senior advisor of justice. In addition, the HACC confiscated all property (two apartments, two land plots, a garage, and a car) from the state income, which was seized by the decision of an investigating judge of Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District Court dated Aug. 7, 2017.

Sus, who was the former deputy head of the department for investigation of particularly important cases in the field of the economy, and the head of the department for investigating crimes in the field of economy at the Prosecutor General’s Office, was detained at Boryspil International Airport on July 25, 2017.

Story continues

Read also: Former Berkut officer sentenced to eight years in prison, reports Prosecutor General

He was later charged with large-scale seizure of property by abusing his official position, embezzlement, as well as declaring unreliable information.

In addition, the Audi Q7 car Sus was driving was registered to an 85-year-old woman.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine