Ex-Prosecutor Predicts How 1 Donald Trump Tactic May Massively Backfire

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Wednesday suggested how Donald Trump’s use of his trials to campaign may backfire.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace wondered whether they would come back to “bite him in the butt when he tries to argue that he doesn’t have time” to attend his upcoming criminal trials because of campaigning in the 2024 election ― when Trump is essentially “making the trials the centerpiece” of his candidacy.

“Well, I don’t think he’s going to do very well with the current motions that he has made in D.C. and in Florida where he is seeking more time in what the government has said is a transparent effort to ultimately have the trial dates put off,” said Weissmann.

“I don’t think it’s going to play well when people see that he has ample time to engage in other activities other than preparing for trial,” he added.

Watch the video here:

