Ex-prosecutor says juvenile courts are 'kind of lax,' and 'powerless'

Jul. 28—GLASTONBURY — If a 13-year-old were to bring a gun to school and murder five people, the maximum time he could face in juvenile detention is 2 1/2 years under current Connecticut law, a recently retired juvenile prosecutor told the Town Council on Tuesday evening.

The ex-prosecutor, Francis J. Carino, added that the juvenile could eventually get the record of the "adjudication," as juvenile convictions are now called, erased from his record and would be permitted to say under oath that he had never been adjudicated.

Carino was a supervisory juvenile prosecutor for 41 years before his retirement in January. Council Chairman Thomas P. Gullotta said Carino was invited to Tuesday's meeting because he spoke as a member of the public "with great knowledge and eloquence" at last week's forum on juvenile justice held at the Riverfront Community Center.

Carino said changes in the law over the years have left Connecticut's juvenile courts "kind of lax, kind of powerless at this point."

But he also estimated, based on his experience, that 90% of the juveniles who go through the system benefit from it, sometimes because "something clicks" in their minds and sometimes because they just grow up. The problem is the 10% who continue on a criminal path.

One of the major changes in Connecticut's juvenile system in recent decades was the increase in the age at which a young person becomes an adult for criminal justice purposes from 16 to 18.

The change was based on research on adolescent brain development indicating that young people aren't fully mature — and thus not fully responsible for their actions. Carino questioned that rationale, saying young people are allowed to do things requiring maturity and judgment at ages 16 and 17, such as holding jobs and driving cars.

Juvenile courts deal not only with crimes but also with the "service needs" of families. Carino said a child can't be detained in those non-criminal cases.

But, in the past, a child who violated a court order in such a case could be detained. There was an "or else," as Carino put it.

But he said the law has since been changed so that violation of such a court order is no longer a crime.

Other changes have been more subtle. It was once possible for police to have a child detained after an arrest by bringing the child to a detention center with an affidavit establishing "probable cause" to believe that he had committed a crime, Carino said.

But, over the years, that has been changed — first for minor crimes, then for serious crimes — so that the juvenile can be detained only if police go to a judge's house in the middle of the night to get approval, he said.

In addition, the legal grounds for detention have been cut from six to three, he said.

Cases against older juveniles charged with the most serious crimes are automatically transferred to adult court, but, in 2015, the minimum age for a transfer was raised from 14 to 15, Carino said. In addition, certain Class B felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, are now transferred on a "discretionary," rather than mandatory, basis, making it harder to get a case into adult court, he said.

Gullotta said residents submitted several questions at last week's forum about why local police aren't equipped with license plate readers. He said the Police Department hasn't requested funding for the readers but predicted that, if it does, the council will approve the funding.

Police Chief Marshall Porter said the plate readers can provide "valuable data," adding that he supports adding them. But he said there is no evidence that they will prevent crimes.

