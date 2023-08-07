Ex-Prosecutor Shows What ‘Any Other Defendant’ Acting Like Donald Trump Would Get

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Sunday summarized how bad things could be for Donald Trump if he wasn’t the former president.

Weissmann, talking to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, said Trump’s online threat last week: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” following his indictment on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election would be treated very differently if he had not occupied the White House.

The post on Trump’s Truth Social platform prompted prosecutors to seek a protective order from U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, preventing Trump from publicizing evidence in the case.

Trump is free without bail, Weissmann pointed out, and “any other defendant who did this” would likely be taken into custody. That would mean being “sent to jail and would have to await trial in jail,” he said.

Watch the video here:

"Just to be clear, any other defendant who did this, who was facing six counts of obstruction of justice... I think would be remanded, meaning would be sent to jail and have to await trial in jail."@AWeissmann_ on Trump's threatening Truth Social post. pic.twitter.com/HIGO8Z7lgc — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) August 6, 2023

