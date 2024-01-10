Ex-Prosecutor Surprised By 'Jarring' Aspect To Trump Court Appearance

Former U.S. Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Tuesday said Donald Trump’s demeanor as he appeared before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals — while his attorneys argued his “absolute immunity” for acts he committed during his presidency ― was “kind of jarring.”

The former president and Republican 2024 front-runner behaved “entirely like a defendant, not like a politician,” Kirschner told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

It was in stark contrast to Trump’s usual bluster.

“I think I know what retail politics means,” said Kirschner. “He didn’t look anybody in the eye, he didn’t take an interest in anyone around, he kept his head down. He sort of lumbered forward to counsel table and plopped down.”

Trump “seemed like a defeated defendant who was kind of resigned to his fate,” he added.

Kirschner later described the argument being put forward by Trump’s legal team as “harebrained.”

