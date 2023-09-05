Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio jailed for 22 years for Capitol riot

The former leader of the Proud Boys has been jailed for 22 years, the longest sentence handed to anyone involved in the US Capitol riot.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy, a US Civil War-era charge, and other counts in May.

Tarrio, 39, was not in Washington during the riot, but the court heard he helped organise the far-right group's involvement.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 33 years in prison.

Before he learned his fate on Tuesday, Tarrio apologised to police and residents of Washington DC for his role in the 6 January 2021 riot.

"I am extremely ashamed and disappointed that they were caused grief and suffering," he told Washington's federal courthouse. "I will have to live with that shame for the rest of my life."

Tarrio, who was wearing an orange jail uniform, also said: "I was my own worst enemy.

"My hubris convinced me that I was a victim and targeted unfairly."

His lawyer argued that Tarrio was a "keyboard ninja" who tended to "talk trash" but had no intentions of overthrowing the government.

"My client is no terrorist," said his attorney, Sabino Jauregui. "My client is a misguided patriot."

But US District Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump nominee, noted that Tarrio had on many previous occasions expressed no remorse for his actions.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Tarrio and other Proud Boys had posted threatening messages online, warning of violence and unrest if then-US President Donald Trump left office.

That month, Tarrio replied to an online post by now-President Joe Biden, writing: "YOU need to remember the American people are at war with YOU. No Trump… No peace. No quarter."

During the US Capitol riot, Tarrio posted online: "After I finish watching this I'll make a statement about my arrest ... But for now I'm enjoying the show ... Do what must be done". He urged the rioters not to leave.

Last week, four other Proud Boys were handed prison sentences for their roles in the Capitol riot.

Former US Marines Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl received 10 and 15 years, respectively.

Joe Biggs, a US Army veteran, got 17 years. Ethan Nordean was given an 18-year term.

This breaking news story will be updated quickly. Refresh page for updates.