Ex-Proud Boys leader jailed for 22 years in longest January 6 sentence yet

A former leader of the Proud Boys has been sentenced to 22 years in jail for his role orchestrating the January 6 attack - the longest so far in connection with the assault on the US Capitol.

Although Enrique Tarrio was not present on the day of the attack - having been ordered by a court to leave Washington DC - a judge decided he played a critical role in what took place.

“What happened that day damaged an important American custom that helps support the rule of law and the Constitution,” federal judge Timothy Kelly told Tarrio.

“That previously unbroken tradition is broken now. And it’s going to take time and effort to fix it.”

He said: “It can’t happen again. It can’t happen again.”

Tarrio and his lawyers had pleaded for leniency, saying the 39-year-old was ashamed of what had taken place, and said he had learned from his mistakes. He termed January 6 a “national embarrassment”.

“When I get home I want nothing to do with politics, groups, activism or rallies,” he said.

“I am not a political zealot. Inflicting harm or changing the results of the election was not my goal. Please show me mercy. I ask you that you not take my 40s from me.”

Enrique Tarrio has been given the longest sentence handed out so far for the 2021 attack on the US Capitol - AFP

His mother also pleaded with the judge, saying: “I respectfully ask your honour to see beyond the politics, beyond the media.”

Yet prosecutors, who had asked for a sentence of 33 years, claimed Tarrio had not shown any remorse in the months since the incident and the judge appeared to agree with them.

However, while he said the Proud Boys’ offences could be punished as “terrorism”, he did not impose the longest sentence available to him.

While Tarrio was not present on January 6, prosecutors said he organised things from afar, revealing to the court hundreds of messages exchanged by Proud Boys in the days leading up to the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of then president Donald Trump

In one message on social media, Tarrrio wrote: “Do what must be done.”

“Make no mistake,” he wrote in another message. “We did this.”

Tarrio’s sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases.

It topped the 18-year sentences that Oath Keepers’ founder Stewart Rhodes and one-time Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean both received after juries convicted them of seditious conspiracy and other charges.

His case was the fifth of five former Proud Boys - the group promotes right wing extremism - to be dealt with.

In addition to the 18 years given to Nordean, Kelly sentenced Joseph Biggs to 17 years, Zachary Rehl, a local Proud Boys chapter leader to 15 years, and Dominic Pezzola, a low-level member, to 10 years.

Tarrio, from Miami, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and obstructing official proceedings by a federal court last May

“Enrique Tarrio was the leader of this conspiracy,” prosecutor Conor Mulroe told the court.

One of Tarrio’s lawyers, Sabino Jauregui, said: “This is not some foreign national waging war against the government. My client thought he was saving this country, saving this republic.”

The case against Tarrio comes as the US Department of Justice is pressing ahead with the prosecution of Mr Trump in the same courthouse, on charges that he illegally worked to hold on to power even though he knew he had lost the election to Joe Biden and that it was not rigged, as he claimed.

He has pleaded not guilty to that charge and three other indictments.

Mr Trump remains the clear frontrunner in the contest to select a presidential candidate to take on Mr Biden next year.

He has vowed he will not halt his campaign, even if convicted or even sent to jail

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.