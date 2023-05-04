Ex-Proud Boys' leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A jury on Thursday convicted four members of the far-right Proud Boys militia group including its former leader Enrique Tarrio of seditious conspiracy, finding they plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. The convictions after a trial lasting nearly four months in federal court in Washington handed another victory to the U.S. Justice Department as it pursues criminal charges against more than 1,000 people arising from the Capitol rampage by supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump.