Ex-Purdue prof gets community corrections for assaulting wife

John Mark Froiland, a former Purdue professor, flanked by his attorneys David M. Seiter and Jack O'Bryan, await Froiland's sentence Friday, July 14, 2023, in Tippecanoe Circuit Court. Froiland pleaded guilty in May to battering his now ex-wife in front of his child in November 2021.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue Professor John Mark Froiland will be under community corrections' supervision for six months, followed by six months of unsupervised probation for grabbing his wife by her neck and shoving her against the wall in front of their child.

The sentence translates to Froiland being placed for six months in an incarceration alternative, such as in-home detention.

Froiland used a more sterile, clinical and legal description of his actions, never admitting the specific violence he inflicted on his wife, who divorced him less than three weeks after the November 2021 attack inside the couple's home on Gardenia Court in rural West Lafayette.

“I deeply regret touching my wife in a rude and insolent manner, especially after 25 years of good marriage and raising our kids and serving the community in different ways,” Froiland said during his statements to the court before sentencing. “I’m sorry to Purdue, the state of Indiana, my friends, co-authors, the students I taught and my family, especially, for what I did.”

Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin made note that at the May hearing in which Froiland pleaded guilty and again in Friday's sentencing hearing, the former Purdue professor never admitted to grabbing his wife by the neck and shoving her against the wall — the factual circumstance for the battery in the presence of a child, to which Froiland pleaded guilty.

“John grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against the wall,” Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin said, paraphrasing the affidavit, later commenting on Froiland's admission to the illegality of his actions without taking responsibility for them.

“It’s very forensic to say, ‘I admit I touched her in a rude, insolent, angry manner,’” Persin said.

“’I’ve technically — technically — committed a crime,’” Persin said of his interpretation of Froiland's words. “That’s how I see it.”

Froiland's attorney, David Seiter, suggested throughout the hearing that they wanted to spare Froiland's children pain that has been caused by "false media reports" about the Purdue professor's arrest have been harmful to Froiland, his ex-wife and their children.

“It may be foreseeable that a professor at Purdue University would draw some media attention," Seiter said. "I don’t think anybody would expect the level of attention this case has gotten, and again, it’s because of that kid-in-cage hook that the media used to sell newspapers. It has nothing to do with what actually happened in this case.”

The Journal & Courier has mistakenly reported that Froiland locked his son in a dog crate.

As part of the plea agreement, Persin dismissed Froiland's other charges — including accusations he confined, intimidated and battered his 10-year-old son. In total, five charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

“John Froiland didn’t commit a crime thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to be on CNN later.’ Didn’t think, ‘Oh his kids would be bullied the way that they have been bullied for the last year and a half,’” Seiter said of all of the media coverage over his arrest and charges. “Every time there’s a continuance in this case, the newspaper runs another article relaying the same misconstrued facts over and over again.”

Reading from the probable cause affidavit, Persin said, “The defendant was the one who took the son downstairs to the basement and put him in a crate and shut the door. It doesn’t say he locked the door.

“Your ex told police … that day that you told the son to die, stated you were going to place chicken wire around the crate so he couldn’t get out," Persin said paraphrasing the probable cause affidavit. "That you broke a wooden leg off of a chair and hit her with it repeatedly in the arms.”

Seiter suggested that Froiland's ex-wife has retracted her statements that she made to police the night of the assault.

“She recants it to some extent at some point in some of the submissions from the defense, saying ‘Hey, he needs this job. I need health insurance. I don’t want charges. I just want it all to go away. It didn’t happen that way,’" Persin said about Seiter's claims.

“And I believe they were being honest when they talked to police that day,” Persin said about the victims' statements to police contained in the reports taken the night of Froiland's assault.

“But she’s lied so many times,” Seiter said, briefly interrupting the judge.

Persin highlighted some of Froiland's ex-wife's statements written in a victim impact statement.

“I’m afraid of John Froiland," he said reading the statement. "The manner in which you hurt me cause me not only physical harm, but months mental anguish. He violently hurt me. I feel like he could have killed me.”

Persin said, “She writes in this letter that you haven’t even apologized. You haven’t really taken responsibility. You feel you’re the victim throughout all of this.”

Froiland faced a sentencing range of between six and 30 months.

Persin ordered Froiland to six months in community corrections and six months on unsupervised probation.

Persin also ordered that Froiland may never possess or purchase a firearm for the rest of his life.

Two years after Froiland completes his probation, he may petition the court to have his conviction expunged, according to the plea agreement. This means that Froiland may request the expungement as early as July 2026.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Ex-Purdue prof gets community corrections for assaulting wife