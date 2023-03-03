Ex-Puyallup cop charged with rape also connected to out-of-state sexual assault report

A Puyallup police officer who was fired this week after his arrest for allegedly raping a prostitute is connected to another reported sexual assault that occurred out of state, charging papers show.

Niamkey Ange Amichia, 32, is accused locally of raping a woman he met online on Oct. 7 of last year, according to charging papers for third-degree rape. The woman told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies that he picked her up at her apartment north of Frederickson, drove her down the road, raped her and forced her out of his truck. She noted his license plate, called 911 and went to the hospital.

DNA from the woman’s exam matched specimens from a 2016 rape case in Connecticut, according to charging papers. Public records show Amichia previously worked in the state as an electrician before moving to King County in recent years.

The victim in the Connecticut case reported the suspect entered her residence claiming to be a police officer, bound her and raped her, according to the Pierce County charging papers. The suspect left behind a condom with his DNA. It could not immediately be determined if was charged in the Connecticut case.

Amichia went through Washington’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy with the Bellevue Police Department in 2021 but was later “let go” because he couldn’t pass internal training programs, according to spokesperson Meeghan Black. She said Amichia resigned in lieu of termination and did not know the specifics of his training issues.

The Puyallup Police Department hired Amichia in August and fired him upon his arrest this week, according to Police Chief Scott Engle. Engle said Amichia was still in training as of this week.

Amichia is expected to appear in Pierce County Superior Court for arraignment Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said it was not immediately clear Amichia was a police officer when the rape was reported in October.

The victim told detectives that Amichia agreed to pay her $400 for sex, but she declined to have sex without a condom, according to charging papers. She said Amichia demanded she have sex with him, and she complied out of fear of harm.

Amichia reportedly told the woman she was lucky he didn’t decide to kill her as he forced her out of his truck, charging papers show. Detectives later identified cell phone-location data that put Amichia in the area of the rape at the time it occurred.

In interviews with the investigators after his arrest, Amichia admitted to meeting with several prostitutes outside his marriage but maintained he never forced himself upon someone, according to charging papers. Amichia said he had sex with the victim but was under the impression they were going on a date and did not agree to pay her.

Amichia said he didn’t remember if he used a condom but generally relies on prostitutes to bring them during meet-ups, charging papers show. Text messages with the victim indicated he was responsible for bringing one.

When asked about the Connecticut rape, Amichia first replied, “another prostitute,” and claimed he couldn’t remember back to 2016, according to charging papers.

Amichia later said he was role-playing as a police officer and he did zip-tie the woman to have sex, according to charging papers.

DNA collected from Amichia during his arrest is pending analysis, charging papers show.