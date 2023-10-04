Ex-Quincy man sentenced to prison for romance scam, 'advance-fee' fraud

BOSTON – A former Quincy resident was sentenced Monday in connection with online fraud schemes, including romance scams, in which about 30 victims lost more than $1.3 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Kelechi Collins Umeh, 40, of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Judge William G. Young to 40 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Umeh was also ordered to pay restitution of $878,652. He pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud conspiracy in January. Umeh participated in a series of online scams designed to defraud victims into sending money to accounts controlled by him and his co-conspirators, federal prosecutors said.

Romance scams involve a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim.

More: Canton woman pleads to role in romance scams that netted $1.3 million

Umeh was also accused of an advance-fee scam, in which a victim is asked to pay money upfront – usually described as a fee, tax or commission – to obtain a bigger payout later, but that payout never occurs. Umeh used fake passports in the names of numerous aliases to open bank accounts in and around Boston to collect and launder the proceeds of the online scams, prosecutors said.

Umeh and co-conspirators then rapidly executed large cash withdrawals from those accounts, often within days of the deposit and generally structured in amounts less than $10,000, in an effort to evade detection and currency transaction reporting requirements.

Umeh is the second South Shore man convicted of a romance scam in the past 14 months.

Augustine Osemwegie, 53, of Milton, was sentenced last year to six months of house arrest after pleading guilty to laundering romance scam money through a car dealership.

He pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering. Prosecutors say Osemwegie used his car dealership, vehicle auctions and international car shipping to launder and transmit money he stole through romance scams, pandemic unemployment fraud and other schemes.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Ex-Quincy man sentenced to prison for romance scam, advance-fee fraud