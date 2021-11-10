Ex-Randolph County elementary principal charged with sexual misconduct

Ashley Breedlove

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A woman who until recently was principal of Union Elementary School has been charged with five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Ashley A. Breedlove, 34, of Farmland, was arrested Tuesday on a Randolph Circuit Court warrant. Her bond was set at $12,000.

One of the misconduct charges filed against her was a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, while the other four were Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences.

A press release issued by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department did not include details of the allegations against Breedlove,

Another release issued Tuesday, by the Union School Corporation, said Breedlove resigned as principal of Union Elementary School on Oct. 18.

"Providing a safe school environment and a high-quality education to our students have always been paramount," Superintendent Michael Huber said in the release. "With this in mind, Union School Corporation supports the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and Randolph County prosecutor’s office."

That release said school officials could not comment on the allegations against the former principal.

(This story will be updated.)

