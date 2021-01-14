Ex ‘Real Housewives’ star: That wasn’t me (or my weave) at the Capitol riots

Madeleine Marr

Nope, not her.

Siggy Flicker took to social media to tell her followers that she most definitely was not at the U.S. Capitol riots last week.

A Twitter user posted a picture of a woman inside the federal building who looked like the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member and even tagged Flicker in the post.

“I’m getting fake news alerts again,” said the reality star who has been vocal in her support of MAGA. “Don’t believe all the bulls–t that’s out there. I’ve been in Florida since Dec. 3.”

The 53 year old former Boca Raton resident said she had no idea who the actual rioter is who infiltrated the Capitol that horrific day, but “she better be pretty.”

The self help author joked in a Tweet that the rioter’s hair was better than hers.

“I wish my weave looked this good.”

The Twitter user who mistakenly called out the Israeli born matchmaker is Vivicca A. Whitsett, a radio host and actress. By Thursday afternoon, the post was still up.

Whitsett tagged the #FBI, who has a way of finding out who was where when so Siggy should be fine.

Flicker told TMZ she was in Boca Raton.

