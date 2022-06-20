Ex-rebel wins Colombian presidential election
Supporters of Gustavo Petro joined parties and street celebrations after the former rebel was elected as Colombia's first leftist president. (June 20)
STORY: Colombia has elected its first leftist president. Former guerrilla Gustavo Petro rode to victory Sunday on promises of profound social and economic change. "We are writing history right now. A new history for Colombia, for Latin America and for the world." Petro won by more 700,000 votes over construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, an unexpectedly wide margin. Hernandez conceded in a video posted on social media. "Today the majority of citizens who voted have choose the other candidate. As I have repeatedly stated, I accept the result, since this is how it should be if we want our institutions to be strong." Petro is a former mayor of the capital city Bogota and is also a current senator. He has pledged to fight inequality with free university education along with pension reforms and high taxes on unproductive land. However, experts say that a fragmented congress where a dozen parties have seats will act as a check on Petro's proposals.The President-elect has also vowed to fully implement a 2016 peace deal with FARC rebels and seek talks with the still-active ELN guerrillas. This campaign was Petro's third presidential bid. His victory adds Colombia to a list of Latin American countries that have elected progressives in recent years.
Gustavo Petro made history Sunday, becoming Colombia's first ever left-wing president. Petro is just one of the latest left-wing candidates to win on the continent.
Belarus' defence ministry said on Monday that the country was resuming verification activities under existing international arms control treaties after a two-year hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the defence ministry said it had sent notification to participating states of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that it intended to resume verification checks on a reciprocal basis. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, stopped allowing arms inspections in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Supporters of Rodolfo Hernández, the independent candidate in Colombia's presidential election, campaigned on Saturday ahead of the runoff vote. [June 18, 2022]
(Bloomberg) -- Colombia is bracing for the prospect of a radical change in economic and political direction after electing a former guerrilla to the presidency on a platform of transforming the country’s business-friendly model. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows
