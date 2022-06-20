Ex-rebel wins Colombian presidential election

Reuters Videos

STORY: Colombia has elected its first leftist president. Former guerrilla Gustavo Petro rode to victory Sunday on promises of profound social and economic change. "We are writing history right now. A new history for Colombia, for Latin America and for the world." Petro won by more 700,000 votes over construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, an unexpectedly wide margin. Hernandez conceded in a video posted on social media. "Today the majority of citizens who voted have choose the other candidate. As I have repeatedly stated, I accept the result, since this is how it should be if we want our institutions to be strong." Petro is a former mayor of the capital city Bogota and is also a current senator. He has pledged to fight inequality with free university education along with pension reforms and high taxes on unproductive land. However, experts say that a fragmented congress where a dozen parties have seats will act as a check on Petro's proposals.The President-elect has also vowed to fully implement a 2016 peace deal with FARC rebels and seek talks with the still-active ELN guerrillas. This campaign was Petro's third presidential bid. His victory adds Colombia to a list of Latin American countries that have elected progressives in recent years.