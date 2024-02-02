Ex-Red Sox GM Theo Epstein returning to Boston in new role with ballclub

Former Boston Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein is returning to the team in a new role, Fenway Sports Group announced Friday.

Epstein, a three-time World Series champion baseball executive, will be joining FSG’s ownership group in the role of senior advisor to the company, according to John Henry, the group’s principal owner.

“There is no question that Theo left an indelible mark on our history that represented a transformative era,” Henry said in a statement. “Welcoming him as a member of our ownership group and in the role of senior advisor to the broader company brings with it a sense of completion.”

Epstein served as Red Sox general manager for the 2003-2011 seasons, during which the team won two World Series in 2004 and 2007. The Red Sox also made the postseason six times and averaged more than 93 wins per year under Epstein’s leadership.

“I am thrilled and honored to return to FSG, to join John, Linda, Tom, Mike, Sam, and the ownership group, and to serve in this new role,” Epstein said. “This is truly a unique opportunity for me – a chance to partner with people who mean a lot to me; a chance to challenge myself in new arenas; and a chance to use my experience and perspective to help others succeed and win at the highest level.”

In this strategic position, Epstein will advise FSG owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy on the company’s sporting operations across the portfolio and consult on strategic growth and investment initiatives.

“With his strategic mind, leadership, and unwavering passion for sports, Theo brings invaluable assets that will drive us forward across our diverse enterprises, especially in our sporting operations across hockey, EPL football, and baseball,” Henry added. “We take great pride in welcoming him to the FSG family and eagerly anticipate the insights and contributions he will bring as we continue to build on the legacy of success he played a pivotal role in helping us shape.”

Epstein will no longer be a formal consultant to Major League Baseball, where since 2021 he worked on the pitch timer and rule changes introduced last year, but will continue to serve MLB’s Competition Committee and On-Field Committee on an informal basis. He will also continue in his role as an operating partner for Arctos Partners.

Epstein later went on to become the president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs from 2012-2020, rebuilding the organization into a sustained winner and ultimately capturing a World Series in 2016 -- the first since 1908.

FSG owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., the Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing, and Boston Common Golf.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

