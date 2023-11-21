Ex-Redkey police officer pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

PORTLAND, Ind. — A former Redkey police officer has drawn a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice.

Bradley R. Ridenour, 47 — a former Portland resident who now lives in Miami County — last week pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison after striking a deal with Jay County prosecutors.

Jay Superior Court Judge Gail Dues accepted the terms of that agreement, which called for the one-year suspended sentence, and for the conviction to be entered as a misdemeanor.

Ridenour was charged with obstruction of justice in June 2022 after he added a syringe to potential evidence seized from a trash bin outside a Redkey house as part of a drug-related investigation in October 2021.

When interviewed by Indiana State Police investigators, Ridenour maintained he had added the syringe — which he said he had earlier found in a Dunkirk park — as a "joke." He repeated that claim at last week's hearing.

The trash had been seized as part of a probe of alleged heroin dealing that stemmed from an overdose.

Ridenour's written report concerning the contents of the "trash pull" did not refer to the syringe. He resigned from the Redkey Police Department a few weeks after the incident.

Wells County Prosecutor Colin Andrews served as special prosecutor in the obstruction case.

In other court news:

Burglary sentence: A Portland man convicted of burglary has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Jason W. Davison, 46, had pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony carrying a maximum six-year sentence. He had been accused of stealing tools and other items from a home near Jay County roads 200-N and 200-W.

At a Jay Circuit Court hearing last week, Davison also received a 910-day sentence for an intimidation conviction, and a one-year jail term for a theft conviction.

The sentences will be served consecutively.

In February 2003, Davison pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2002 beating death of his then-girlfriend's 4-year-old son. That resulted in a 20-year prison term.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Redkey police officer pleads guilty to obstruction of justice