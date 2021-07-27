Ex-Rep. Haggerty sentenced to probation in credit card case

Jul. 27—Former state Rep. Kevin M. Haggerty avoided jail and will spend three years on probation for using a woman's credit cards without her permission to buy more than $950 worth of booze and other items.

The ex-lawmaker expressed contrition for his actions and talked about his struggles with alcoholism as Judge Michael J. Barrasse handed down the probationary sentence Tuesday in Lackawanna County Court.

"It's not how I want to live the rest of my life," Haggerty, 48, Dunmore, said of his battle with alcohol.

Haggerty, a Democrat who represented the 112th District in the state House for two nonconsecutive terms between 2012 and 2018, was arrested by Dunmore police in February on multiple counts of forgery and other charges.

Investigators accused him of using a pair of credit cards belonging to Debra Checko, identified as the caregiver for his elderly mother, to make 30 purchases totaling $958.69 without her authorization between Dec. 30 and Jan. 11.

Most of the transactions were for alcoholic beverages, food and gas, police said.

Haggerty pleaded guilty April 30 to misdemeanor counts of theft by deception and possession of a counterfeit or altered access device.

The former lawmaker's attorney, Matthew Comerford, who noted more than half of the purchases made with Checko's credit cards were for alcohol, told Barrasse that Haggerty understands he has an addiction and is taking steps to address it.

"In some ways, this offense was a blessing," Comerford said.

Haggerty has completed an alcohol treatment program and is now a part of a home group, four of whose members sent letters on his behalf to the court, the attorney said.

Haggerty, who appeared before the court remotely, told Barrasse he deeply regrets what happened, saying he was "in the throes of addiction" at the time.

Because of circumstances in his life, he was holding onto "so many resentments" that he is now letting go as he works on staying sober, he said.

In pronouncing sentence, Barrasse told Haggerty it was clear he is making an effort to change his life. He ordered the defendant to avoid drugs and alcohol and not to frequent licensed establishments.

The probationary sentence was recommended by the state attorney general's office, which prosecuted the case. Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Elo told the court the office was not seeking restitution because the victim was made whole by her credit card company.

