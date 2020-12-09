Ex-Rep. Katie Hill wins restraining order against ex-husband

ROBERT JABLON

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill won a restraining order Tuesday against her ex-husband, whom she accused of choking and threatening her during years of abuse and of leaking nude photos and other information that led to her resignation.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Kenneth Heslep to stay at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from Hill, her mother and her sister, as well as Hill's dog, goat and horse.

“He has previously killed and harmed my pets as a way to control and terrorize me,” Hill said in her request.

Heslep, 37, of Tustin, also was ordered not to stalk, threaten or assault Hill and her relatives or impersonate them on the web.

Hill alleged that her ex-husband was “obsessed with guns" and had at least a dozen. Under the restraining order, he must sell to or store guns with a licensed dealer or hand over to a police agency.

The restraining order stands until a Dec. 30 hearing to further discuss the case. The judge deferred until then a decision on whether to grant Hill’s request to bar Heslep from disseminating “confidential information” about Hill, such as her medical, sexual or financial history, to the media or on social media.

Hill, 33, was an unknown when she defeated Republican Steve Knight in 2018 for the House seat for the 25th Congressional District, which covers northern Los Angeles County and part of Ventura County.

She was part of a Democratic wave that knocked seven California Republicans out of power and appeared to have an up-and-coming political career. She became friendly with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and was appointed as vice chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee.

However, Hill resigned less than a year later amid allegations that she had inappropriate affairs with a female campaign aide, which she confirmed, and a male congressional staff member, which she denied. A relationship with a congressional staffer would have violated House rules.

Hill’s resignation came after nude pictures of Hill and the aide were leaked to conservative media. A Republican, Mike Garcia, won her vacant House seat in November’s election.

In her last floor speech, Hill apologized to supporters and said she’d been warned that political operatives had hundreds more nude pictures that they were planning to release “bit by bit until they broke me down to nothing while they used my faults and my past to distract from the things that matter most.”

Hill vowed to fight a smear campaign she said was being waged by her then-estranged husband. The two finalized their divorce in September of this year.

The Associated Press wasn’t immediately able to contact Heslep to seek comment. The Los Angeles Times said its attempts to reach him were unsuccessful and NBC News said that he couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Heslep previously has denied involvement.

But in her restraining order, Hill alleged that he was still leaking disparaging stories to the media. In November, her representatives received messages from a British tabloid asking for comments on “new interviews being given by Kenny, purporting to provide false ‘details' and accusations about my sexual, medical, and financial history,” Hill wrote.

“Apparently, running me out of Congress was not enough for Kenny,” her filing said. “He continues to try to ruin me, creating bizarre conspiracy theories and peddling lies to media outlets, doing everything in his power to continue his abuse and maintain any control he can over me.”

In her declaration, Hill laid out what she said was a pattern of abuse during a 15-year relationship that began when she was 16 and he was 20.

Heslep repeatedly choked her unconscious during sex, threatened her with guns, angrily pinned her against walls, allowed his two dogs to kill her cat, and released sexually explicit photos in order to destroy her life and career “after I had gathered the courage to leave him,” Hill declared.

She was finally seeking a restraining order “because I am afraid that he will not give up until I am dead,” Hill said.

Latest Stories

  • What Saudi Arabians want from Antony Blinken, Biden's pick for secretary of state

    On Jan. 20, the Biden administration will inherit a relationship with Saudi Arabia that is as troubled as it has ever been, and it will likely be up to Antony Blinken, the president-elect’s pick for secretary of state, to help sort it out.

  • Lawyers' group calls for disciplining Trump legal team over 'dangerous' fraud allegations

    More than 1,000 current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct.

  • 'Very low' rates of coronavirus in schools, British study finds

    A study that analyzed school reopenings across the United Kingdom last spring and early summer found “very low” rates of infection, as well as a lack of major outbreaks, at all education levels.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Michigan state rep. threatens 'Trumpers,' calls on 'soldiers' to 'make them pay'

    Democrat Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson was stripped of her committee seats by senior GOP state officials after warning Trump supporters to ‘walk lightly’: Laura Ingle reports.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules

    Texas and a slew of other GOP-leaning states are accusing four blue states of doing the same things they did.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to overturn votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, thus reversing President-elect Joe Biden's win. Seventeen more states signed on to the suit on Wednesday, though they probably won't do much to further the case's very slim chances of success.Essentially, the Texas lawsuit alleges executive officials in the four states that went for Biden improperly tweaked voting rules, thus invalidating their results. But Texas' own Republican governor did exactly the same thing, using an executive order to extend the early voting period for the 2020 election, Reuters' Brad Heath notes. The suit also alleges Pennsylvania's decision to accept late-arriving ballots "raise[s] concerns about election integrity" there, even though Kansas and Mississippi, two supporters in the case, accepted late ballots as well.> The brief also argues that executive officials shouldn't be able to mess with voting rules. But Texas -- the plaintiff in this case, the state they're supporting -- did that very thing. The governor used executive power to extend the early voting period, among other things. pic.twitter.com/aHFUJH9pOD> > -- Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 9, 2020President Trump signaled support for the suit on Wednesday, tweeting that "we will be intervening in the Texas case," but not exactly spelling out what "intervening" meant. Maryland's Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh meanwhile had these harsh words for the suit he would definitely not be joining. > Maryland will NOT be joining the Texaslawsuit. The suit is a cesspool of disproved charges, wild speculation, insupportable arguments and silly gibberish. > > Joe Biden is the President-Elect. https://t.co/kC6UhUwyLm> > -- Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) December 9, 2020More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Mexican Senate approves law limiting U.S. agents

    Mexico’s Senate has approved a proposal from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. It requires all foreign agents, from any country, to share all information they gather with Mexican authorities. The law passed in the Senate Wednesday on a 72-14 vote with only minor modifications, including a vague promise to keep confidential any information shared with Mexico.

  • Exclusive-U.S. set to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system -sources

    The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, five sources including two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, a move likely to worsen already problematic ties between the two NATO allies. The long-anticipated step, which is likely to infuriate Ankara and severely complicate relations with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, could be announced any day, sources said. The sanctions would target Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries and its head, Ismail Demir, sources have said.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 2020

    Ahead of Time's 2020 Person of the Year announcement, the final four contenders have been revealed.The magazine on Thursday announced the finalists for Person of the Year, which highlights "the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." The first two finalists were President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump. Time previously named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year, while former President Barack Obama earned the title both in 2008 and again in 2012.The other two finalists, though, are not just one person. Also in the mix is "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci," while the fourth and final contender is the "movement for racial justice" sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.Last year, Time selected Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year, while in 2018, the Person of the Year was "The Guardians," a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi. Time also went with more than one person for Person of the Year in 2017 by amid the MeToo movement selecting "The Silence Breakers," those who spoke up about sexual harassment and assault.Time is set to reveal its Person of the Year pick on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Judge dismisses St. Louis prosecutor from McCloskey case

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday disqualified the St. Louis prosecutor and her office from the case involving Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters marching on the private street near their home in June. Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, citing two campaign fundraising emails around the time she filed felony gun charges against the couple in July. “In short, the Circuit Attorney’s conduct raises the appearance that she initiated a criminal prosecution for political purposes,” Clark wrote.

  • Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

    President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his defense secretary nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite concerns about the recently out-of-uniform soldier taking on a role reserved by law for civilians. The choice of Austin, who if confirmed would be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense, requires both houses of Congress to waive a law requiring the military's top brass to have been out of the armed forces for at least seven years before running the Pentagon. In announcing his pick in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden called Austin "the right person for this job at the right moment.”

  • Georgia GOP Senate staffer sent dossier on critic of GOP donor to FBI

    Two FBI agents visited the critic at his home in 2017, the agency confirmed. The critic said they told him to stop threatening the donor on social media.

  • Dianne Feinstein forgets conversations and gets upset with her staff for not briefing her on a topic shortly after they do, new report says

    The US Senator from California is said to be struggling with her short-term memory, even forgetting things she has said, the New Yorker reported.

  • Beirut silos at heart of debate about remembering port blast

    Ghassan Hasrouty spent most of his life working at the silos in Beirut’s port, unloading grain shipments to feed the country even as fighting raged around him during the 1975-90 civil war. In a horrific instant, a burst of power ravaged Beirut. Hasrouty’s son, Elie, wants justice for his father and thinks the silos should stay as a “mark of shame” and reminder of the corruption and negligence of politicians that many Lebanese blame for the tragedy.

  • Biden's latest Cabinet picks slammed for lack of relevant experience

    President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday he'll nominate Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, and will name Susan Rice his head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. And while both of the nominees have lots of Washington experience, they're receiving criticism for their lack of experience in the departments they've been named to.McDonough was a chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, and was reportedly chosen for his skill in crisis management and deep experience in government operations, a source familiar with the choice tells Military Times. And while he did handle the aftermath of the Obama administration's VA wait times scandal, McDonough isn't a veteran, and wasn't known for his work in veterans issues under Obama. AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly told Military Times he was "surprised by this pick," while others were more explicit with their criticism.> I’ve met McDonough and have always been impressed by him. But there’s no world in which I would have ever envisioned him as @DeptVetAffairs Sec. For an incoming Biden administration that says representation is a priority, this pick is the ultimate opposite of that commitment.> > — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) December 10, 2020Rice was meanwhile ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Adviser under Obama. She was on Biden's vice presidential shortlist, and was also expected to be a top contender for secretary of state. But Rice has long been the target of Republican opposition, perhaps influencing Biden to pick her for a spot that doesn't require Senate confirmation. Still, the decision is surprising considering Rice has spent her career in foreign policy and doesn't have high-level experience in domestic policy roles.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • China revokes visa exemptions for U.S. diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

    China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials. Beijing will also implement reciprocal sanctions against some U.S. officials, members of Congress, personnel at non-governmental organisations, and their family members, over their "vile" behaviour on Hong Kong, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference.

  • 2 workers still missing in wake of Ohio power plant collapse

    The shuttered Killen Generating Station had been slated for demolition before it gave way on Wednesday.

  • Newsmax, one of Trump's new favorite networks, is reportedly trying to poach Fox News employees with offers of higher salaries

    According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.