Ex-Rep. Perry Hooper asks to dismiss suit against the city of Montgomery

Former state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. has filed a motion to drop a lawsuit he lodged against the city of Montgomery and the police chief, court records show.

In the motion to drop the suit, Hooper said he has run out of money to pursue legal actions.

Hooper filed the lawsuit against the city over his arrest on a sexual abuse charge. The city dropped the charge at the request of his accuser.

The woman who accused Hooper of sexual abuse said she was working as a hostess at a downtown restaurant when Hooper groped her the night of Aug. 16, 2022.

A grand jury indicted Hooper on first-degree sexual abuse in November. After the indictment, the accuser dropped the charges against him and requested a public apology.

Hooper issued the apology in a written statement in early December and wrote, "I was wrong and I take full responsibility" for his "regrettable conduct."

But in his lawsuit, Hooper said the charge filed against him was a "planned and orchestrated set up by his political enemies."

Hooper also said that the police department refused to give him his police records. The department denied his request on two occasions.

"Although Alabama law is clear that Hooper was entitled to obtain, review and copy his file under the Alabama Open Records Act and other Alabama laws, he cannot afford any more expenses in this cause of action," according to the motion to drop the lawsuit.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

