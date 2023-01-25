Ex-Rep. Perry Hooper sues city, police chief; says arrest was 'set up'

Former state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. is suing the City of Montgomery and its police chief over his arrest and indictment on a sexual abuse charge, since dropped, related to an incident at a downtown restaurant last year.

Hooper, a Republican who represented the capital city in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1984 to 2003, filed the lawsuit in Montgomery circuit court on Tuesday. In the suit, Hooper said the incident was innocuous and that the charge brought against him in court was a "planned and orchestrated set up by his political enemies."

Hooper also says he was denied access to police records relating to the case.

The charge was later dropped at the request of the accuser.

The woman said she was working as a hostess at the downtown restaurant the night of Aug. 16, 2022, when Hooper groped her. In an affidavit filed in court, she alleged that Hooper approached her from behind before grabbing her breasts and waist, shoving his pelvis into her backside and kissing her neck before she was able to break free.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Hooper described the interaction differently, saying he was leaving the restaurant and "went up to the hostess and politely hugged the hostess and kissed her on the cheek and said 'thank you for the table.' ... [T]he hostess thanked [Hooper] and waved goodbye."

Hooper said he and his family have seen footage of the incident, which lasted 2.2 seconds, through his attorney. The footage has not been made public, and the Montgomery Advertiser has not seen the footage to confirm Hooper's story.

The accuser filed a complaint against Hooper days after the incident, and Hooper was arrested on Aug. 23, booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility and released on bond. A grand jury in November indicted Hooper on first-degree sexual abuse. After the indictment, the accuser requested all charges against the former lawmaker be dropped and asked for a public apology.

Story continues

Hooper apologized for his behavior in early December in a written statement shared with reporters. In it, Hooper wrote, "I was wrong and I take full responsibility" for his "regrettable conduct."

Hooper claims the events were orchestrated by his political enemies who were working to "destroy" him for his public support for former President Donald Trump and his role as coordinator of Trump's Alabama campaign. Hooper claims to have "independently obtained" supporting information, but the lawsuit doesn't specify how.

Hooper accuses Montgomery Police Chief Daryl Albert of instructing an employee in his department to lie to the grand jury that indicted him.

Hooper also said he was denied access to his police records. Through a public records request filed after the charges were dropped, Hooper sought to view and make copies of his police record, including video of the incident. The request was denied on two separate occasions, Hooper says.

Hooper wrote in his lawsuit that the events "destroyed his life and that of his family."

"The only way to discover the truth behind what the Plaintiff believes was a political set-up and not accuse innocent parties is to obtain the actual facts from the main source, which are the [police chief and the City of Montgomery]. Not doing so is an obstruction of justice and would allow governmental 'cover-up' of a serious matter that has destroyed the life of an innocent individual," according to the lawsuit.

Hooper asks for the court to rule that Albert and the City of Montgomery violated his due process and the Alabama Open Records Law, and that it allow him to view and copy his police record. He further wants the defendants to cover his attorney's fees.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

Your subscription makes our journalism possible. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Ex-Rep. Perry Hooper sues city, police chief; says arrest was 'set up'