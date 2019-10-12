Ex-Republican: Do we still agree on beating Trump? After your LGBTQ forum, I'm not sure.

Dear Democrats:

We’ve been together for a while now. It’s platonic, and probably always will be, as we share a home together as friends ever since I left the Republicans. But I appreciate our new relationship, and that’s why I’m comfortable telling you here that I’m worried about you.

We don’t agree about everything; still, we get along pretty well, you and I, centered around the daily understanding that Donald Trump is a dire threat to the United States. That’s why I’ve been comfortable in my public commitment to vote for the Democratic presidential nominee, come hell or high water. You’ve mostly responded to this by…

Well, that’s the thing, isn’t it? I feel like you’re not doing your part here.

We take our walks together and we discuss the importance of getting rid of Donald Trump. And yet, when we both leave for work in the morning, it feels like only one of us is really, truly serious about that.

Are you trying to lose the election?

When we watched the LGBTQ town hall on CNN recently, we had very different reactions. This is the event, you remember, where Beto O’Rourke said he’d punish religious institutions for refusing gay marriage, and where Kamala Harris started by informing us of her pronouns, and then Chris Cuomo, after a mild and dopey joke, had to go on Twitter the next day and apologize for making light of it. This is where Elizabeth Warren fielded a question about traditional marriage by with a sneering, smug insinuation that the only people who would ask her about that are men who can’t find a woman.

You thought it was great. You saw a ringing defense of LGBTQ rights and a reaffirmation of what Democrats stand for.

I saw it and thought: Are these people insane? Are they trying to lose the election?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the LGBTQ town hall in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2019. More

And not for the first time, I had that chilly feeling that I’m going to be alone at the voting booth in 2020, while you’re back at the house, arguing with your friends about guns and gay marriage and climate change like a nightmarish Very Special Episode of "Friends."

Now, I would really prefer that this not devolve into our usual fights about the importance of same sex marriage and LGBTQ rights, because we’re not that far apart on any of this. I might not ever get past rolling my eyes at people informing me about pronouns, but I have come to accept the importance of marriage equality. And if Barack Obama can “evolve” on gay marriage, so can I.

Why have an LGBTQ town hall?

But you told me when we moved in together that you agreed with me that removing Donald Trump was the most important thing in the world to you. And I believed you. Why can’t you act like you believe it, too? The goal here is to assemble at least 270 electoral votes. Don’t we agree on that anymore?

I’m not asking you to betray your principles. But I’m going to be honest: When it comes to the election of 2020, I don’t care about LGBTQ issues. And neither should you — not because these issues are not important, but because there isn’t a single Democratic candidate who is against you on any of this, and not one of them will be worse than Trump.

One job for 2020: Why this Never Trump ex-Republican will vote for almost any 2020 Democratic nominee

In fact, I still wonder what the point of a nationally televised LGBTQ town hall was in the first place. To me, it looked like a beauty contest aimed at increasing fund-raising among a wealthy Democratic demographic, but at the risk of alienating the African-American and suburban women who propelled you into the majority in 2018. Did you really need a primary-driven bidding war to see who could be more demonstratively empathetic and accepting?

Now, I know that’s how you do things. It’s not my way, but I get it. And maybe on some other planet where Donald Trump isn’t president and the GOP is not a mindless cult that will vote for him under any circumstances this would be an understandable thing to do.