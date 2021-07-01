Ex-Reynolds CEO asks for more time in court competency hearing

Thomas Gnau, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·3 min read

Jul. 1—The former chief executive of Kettering auto dealer services firm Reynolds and Reynolds is asking a federal court in Texas for more time to file expert reports on the matter of his competency to stand trial on tax charges.

The matter is part of a federal case against Robert Brockman, an effort to determine whether Brockman is competent to participate in a trial in what some observers have said is the biggest tax case in U.S history.

Defense attorneys maintain that Brockman is dealing with health issues.

U.S. District Judge George Hanks had ordered a hearing on Brockman's competency to be held on Tuesday. Hanks had written that "there is reasonable cause to believe that the defendant may presently be suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense."

In an email dated Wednesday, attorneys for Brockman asked the court to discuss a request to extend by eight weeks a deadline for the filing of reports "in light of his (Brockman's) recent hospitalizations and current health condition."

A section of the email from Brockman's defense team is blacked out or redacted, followed by this sentence: "Based on discussions with a geriatric psychiatrist retained by the defense, the defense submits that these medical events compel that additional time be allowed for further medical examinations relating to competency."

Brockman is 80. The defense email says he has been hospitalized three times since mid-March.

And in what appears to be a dispute over how the government's position was represented in a joint filing, a July 1 letter from a government attorney in the case says a redacted portion of a filing said this about why the court should view the request for an eight-week continuance with "skepticism."

"The court designated three experts to evaluate the claim [of incompetency] and all three found him (Brockman) competent, with two of the three finding malingering. After receiving these reports, defendant now asks to delay this case again so that experts he retained can conduct evaluations that are not subject to timing-related criticism (never mind whether such delay will subject court-ordered examinations to timing-related criticism)," wrote Department of Justice Tax Division Trial Attorney Christopher Magnani.

Magnani added: "The allegation that the government is gratuitously publicizing information is particularly off-base in light of the nature of the proceedings at issue.

"It was defendant who put his medical condition at issue when he claimed that he could not be prosecuted and sought a hearing to determine his competency in a motion with over 100 pages of his unredacted medical records," he added.

He writes also: "The government's (or any opposing party's) right to have its position fairly and accurately presented in what purports to be a joint filing is so obvious that is does not warrant citation. The defendant's desire to keep unfavorable information from view does not hold a candle to these other rights."

Messages were sent to Magnani and defense attorney Jason Varnado Thursday.

Brockman stepped down as CEO of Reynolds & Reynolds in November 2020. Former Reynolds President and Chief Operating Officer Tommy Barras assumed that role.

"The allegations made by the Department of Justice focus on activities Robert Brockman engaged in outside of his professional responsibilities with Reynolds & Reynolds," a spokesperson for Reynolds and Reynolds said last year. "The company is not alleged to have engaged in any wrongdoing, and we are confident in the integrity and strength of our business."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Warren Says Child Care Is A Must-Pass

    Warren says early childhood care is definitely infrastructure, eyeing an even larger investment than President Biden has requested.

  • Pizookies Maker BJ's Restaurants Stock Earns 81 Relative Strength Rating

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is BJ's Restaurants, which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 78 to 81 Thursday. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength.

  • After shooting at his son and threatening deputies, Midlands man is killed, cops say

    After the man was shot, a search of his home revealed several rifles and handguns positioned at numerous locations and in the crawl space, the sheriff’s office said.

  • U.S. FTC sharpens weapons to tackle Big Tech by dropping 'consumer welfare' guidance

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission lowered the bar on when it decides to file antitrust lawsuits on Thursday by scrapping a 2015 statement that said it would be guided by the "promotion of consumer welfare" when looking at new investigations. In an open meeting conducted online, the commission voted 3-2 to withdraw the statement, with Democrats voting for the withdrawal and Republican commissioners against. "Withdrawing the 2015 statement is only the start of our efforts to clarify the meaning of Section 5 and apply it to today's market," Chair Lina Khan, a progressive, said at the meeting.

  • Port operator DP World buys US logistics firm in $1.2B deal

    One of the world’s largest port operators, DP World, said Thursday it has acquired an American logistics firm in a $1.2 billion deal, the latest investment as the maritime company pushes to expand farther afield. Dubai-based DP World said its purchase of global logistics provider Syncreon Holdings is expected to close later this year. The move comes after the port operator posted a 29% drop in 2020 profits as the coronavirus pandemic froze global supply chains and upended trade flows.

  • Woman fleeing Border Patrol in Arizona desert plunges off rockface to death, feds say

    A second woman also fell, suffering multiple injuries.

  • It’s a Good Time to Invest in China—but Don’t Go It Alone. These 4 Funds Are Much Better Than Stock-Picking.

    The relationship between the U.S. and China will continue to be politically and economically fraught. But Chinese companies still have room to grow, and the Chinese economy is strong.

  • Top Trump executive Allen Weisselberg to plead not guilty to tax crimes after surrendering in NYC

    NEW YORK — Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer at former President Donald Trump’s namesake company, will plead not guilty to a slate of tax crimes on Thursday, his attorney said ahead of an expected arraignment in downtown Manhattan. Donning a dark suit without a tie, the 73-year-old Weisselberg surrendered at the Manhattan district attorney’s office shortly before 6:30 a.m., ...

  • 130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

    PARIS (Reuters) -Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which hosted the talks, said a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15% could yield around $150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually. New rules on where the biggest multinationals are taxed would shift taxing rights on more than $100 billion of profits to countries where the profits are earned, it added.

  • Online brokerage Robinhood reveals revenue surge in IPO filing

    Robinhood was at the center of a confrontation between a new generation of retail investors grouping on social media and Wall Street hedge funds in late January. The Menlo Park, California-based was founded in 2013 by Stanford University roommates Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. Robinhood, which plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HOOD", had in March confidentially submitted plans to regulators for a U.S. IPO.

  • France, Mexico sign deal against trafficking in artifacts

    France and Mexico signed an agreement Thursday on cooperating against the trafficking of cultural artifacts, a deal that the Mexican foreign minister called an important step toward recovering and protecting Mexico's cultural heritage. It came after Mexico lodged a complaint with the French government against a big auction of pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts by Christie’s of Paris earlier this year.

  • Medicaid expansion takes effect in deep-red Oklahoma

    A voter-approved expansion of Medicaid took effect Thursday in Oklahoma after a decade of Republican resistance in a state that has become emblematic of the political struggle to extend the federal health insurance program in conservative strongholds. Oklahoma moved ahead with its expansion at a time when Democrats in Washington and across the states are pressing to complete the work of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, recently upheld by the Supreme Court for the third time in a decade. “Anyone banking on the idea that Obamacare was just going to be struck down — the Supreme Court has moved past that,” said Cindy Mann, who served as federal Medicaid chief during the Barack Obama administration.

  • Trump Organization CFO surrenders to prosecutors ahead of facing charges

    The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday as he prepares to face charges related to alleged tax fraud.

  • Judge: Libya's Hifter cannot claim immunity from civil suits

    A Libyan military commander who previously lived for decades in Virginia cannot claim head-of-state immunity as a defense in lawsuits accusing him of atrocities in his country's civil war, a judge ruled Thursday. Khalifa Hifter leads the self-styled Libyan National Army, a faction in a civil war that has raged in the country for years. Once a lieutenant to Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, Hifter defected to the U.S. during the 1980s and spent many years living in northern Virginia.

  • Robinhood files S1 to go public in IPO

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Jared Blikre breaks down the latest on Robinhood’s S1 filing news.

  • 'Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart' gets a performance boost on 120Hz displays

    You'll get a higher framerate along with 4K ray-traced visuals in fidelity mode.

  • Where’s Your Refund? IRS Backlog Grows to 35 Million Tax Returns

    The Internal Revenue Service ended this year’s tax filing season with a backlog of more than 35 million unprocessed returns, a four-fold increase over 2019, National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins said in a report to Congress Wednesday. The 2021 tax season “was perhaps the most challenging filing season taxpayers, tax professionals, and the IRS have ever experienced,” Collins says in her report. The agency faced a “perfect storm” of challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and the relief e

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.