Ex-RHAM substitute teacher charged with public indecency

May 10—HEBRON — A former substitute teacher for RHAM schools is charged with public indecency in an incident that occurred at the RHAM campus at 85 Wall St. in Hebron, state police say.

Charged Monday in the incident was Martin T. Sommer, 63, of Mansfield. In addition to public indecency, he is charged with second-degree breach of peace, state police said in a statement.

Both charges are misdemeanors, punishable by up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Sommer was released on $25,000 bond for a May 25 appearance in Vernon Superior Court.

Troopers and local police officers were dispatched to 85 Wall St. at 8:19 a.m. Monday for a report of a "suspicious male," state police said.

In a letter to parents Monday, Scott Leslie, the interim superintendent of the RHAM school district, reported "the recent arrest of a classroom substitute," according to WFSB, which published the letter on its website.

"While I cannot comment on the specifics of the case, please know that the safety and well-being of students and staff is and will always be the first priority for RHAM, and at no time were any of our students or staff members placed in harm's way," Leslie wrote.

"Please be advised that the school district took immediate action as soon as the district learned of the investigation concerning the substitute's alleged actions and the substitute no longer works for the RHAM Public Schools," the superintendent continued.

RHAM operates middle and high schools serving Hebron, Andover, and Marlborough.

