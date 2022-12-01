Ex-Ridgeview High coach gets 2 years for sex crimes with former student

Nov. 30—A former Ridgeview basketball coach was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for sex acts with a then-junior varsity basketball player, according to online court records.

Keith Lamont Cash, 33, was found guilty of three felonies, including sexual acts with a minor and communicating with a minor to engage in sexual conduct, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. He must also register as a sex offender.

Cash was the girls' junior varsity basketball coach from 2011 to 2012. He began texting a 13-year-old girl and engaged in "grooming behavior," the DA's office said in a news release. Sexual abuse started when the victim turned 14 and continued until she was 15, the news release added.

The girl went to the Bakersfield Police Department in 2018 to report Cash, and he was arrested the same year. She told police they kissed and engaged in sex acts in the training room, weight room and in the shower area of the boys' locker room, according to The Californian's previous reporting.

Police officers recorded a phone call between Cash and the victim to have him admit to illegal acts, previous reporting said. The former basketball player said she loved him since she was 14 and repeatedly asked if he returns these feelings.

Cash dodged the questions, and then admitted to loving her, previous reporting stated. He also said he risked his career and livelihood for her and could have gone to jail, previous reporting added.

Cash worked as a coach for Ridgeview and Stockdale high schools from 2011 to 2017.