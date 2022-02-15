Ex-RNC Chair Calls Out Ronna McDaniel For Trump Fealty In Scathing Letter

Former Republican National Committee Chair Marc Racicot has a warning for the current chair, Ronna McDaniel, over the party’s “search for power for its own sake and its obsession with winning at any cost.”

“Regrettably, it appears, ‘you have hitched your wagon to the wrong star,’” Racicot, who was RNC chair from 2002 to 2003 and Montana governor from 1993 to 2001, wrote in a four-page letter published in the Billings Gazette.

The wrong star is Donald Trump and under McDaniel the party has moved to embrace his election lies and conspiracy theories and cast out anyone who dares to question the former president. That includes two Republican members of Congress ― Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) ― who were just censured by the party for participating in a bipartisan committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on Congress.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) were just censured by the Republican Party for participating in a bipartisan committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on Congress. (Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool via Getty Images)

In his letter to McDaniel, Racicot defended both lawmakers.

“My intuition tells me that you and the other members of the RNC will come to regret, if you don’t already, the passage of the RNC Resolution,” he wrote.

Then, Racicot tore into the party’s embrace of Trump’s conspiracy theories.

“Although it is ever so neat and tidy to blame the defeat of the former president on the existence of decisive and widespread fraud, there is not even a scintilla of evidence, anywhere, to support such piffle,” he wrote. “The former president didn’t experience defeat in 2020 because of fraud. The truth is quite the opposite.”

Racicot, who ran then-President George W. Bush’s reelection campaign in 2004, but voted for Joe Biden in 2020, said Trump lost for an easily explainable reason:

“The defeat of the former president is explained by the fact that legions of responsible citizens, part of that Great Middle of America, voted the way they did because they embraced the very fidelity to their country and its Constitution that the RNC claims to embrace in its Party Platform.”

Read the full letter here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.