Ex-RNC Chair Literally Chews Out Trump Over Toilet-Clogging Document Bombshell

Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, on Thursday surprised MSNBC anchor Joy Reid with a mocking demonstration of how ex-President Donald Trump may have handled White House documents.

During a discussion on Trump’s removal of presidential records from the White House and his reported putting of sensitive papers into his mouth or down the toilet, Steele shoved a piece of paper into his own mouth and jokingly told Reid: “Yummy … yummy … pass the salt please.”

Reid couldn’t help laughing at the “pantomime,” saying Steele’s gag perfectly summed up what he wanted to say. (Trump denies reporting in The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book that White House residence toilets were “periodically” clogged with paper during his presidency, and that staffers thought he was to blame).

It was just the latest example of Trump’s flippant regard for security, said Steele, who then called out Trump allies who continue to criticize his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for using a private email account for government business when secretary of state.

“As for Hillary Clinton and her emails, I don’t want to hear another word, not a damn word, from anybody, talking about Hillary Clinton and national security and her server, said Steele. “After this son of a you-know-who is sitting up there eating documents, please!”

Watch from the 7:30 mark here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

