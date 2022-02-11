  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ex-RNC Chair Literally Chews Out Trump Over Toilet-Clogging Document Bombshell

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Michael Steele
    Michael Steele
    American politician

Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, on Thursday surprised MSNBC anchor Joy Reid with a mocking demonstration of how ex-President Donald Trump may have handled White House documents.

During a discussion on Trump’s removal of presidential records from the White House and his reported putting of sensitive papers into his mouth or down the toilet, Steele shoved a piece of paper into his own mouth and jokingly told Reid: “Yummy … yummy … pass the salt please.”

Reid couldn’t help laughing at the “pantomime,” saying Steele’s gag perfectly summed up what he wanted to say. (Trump denies reporting in The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book that White House residence toilets were “periodically” clogged with paper during his presidency, and that staffers thought he was to blame).

It was just the latest example of Trump’s flippant regard for security, said Steele, who then called out Trump allies who continue to criticize his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for using a private email account for government business when secretary of state.

“As for Hillary Clinton and her emails, I don’t want to hear another word, not a damn word, from anybody, talking about Hillary Clinton and national security and her server, said Steele. “After this son of a you-know-who is sitting up there eating documents, please!”

Watch from the 7:30 mark here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Great Climate Backslide: How Governments Are Regressing Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- At the conclusion of COP26 in November, summit chairman Alok Sharma praised the “heroic efforts” by nations showing they can rise above their differences and unite to tackle climate change, an outcome he said “the world had come to doubt.” Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainFed Doesn’t Yet

  • Book claims documents clogged White House toilet

    With National Archive officials asking the Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records, "The View" discusses reporting in Maggie Haberman's book.

  • Lester Holt to interview President Joe Biden ahead of Super Bowl

    The pre-Super Bowl Sunday presidential interview is continuing this year, and Lester Holt is set to sit down with President […] The post Lester Holt to interview President Joe Biden ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Trump Denies Clogging White House Toilet With Flushed Records

    Former President Donald Trump denied a claim from a new book that he tore up White House records and attempted to flush them down the toilet.

  • Jan. 6 investigators find gaps in Trump White House call logs, sources say

    The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has found sparse call records and gaps in the White House telephone logs from Jan. 6, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. One source indicated to ABC News that the logs do not reflect all the calls they understand former President Donald Trump was making that day. It's public knowledge that Trump used not only his personal cell phone to make calls but also the phones of his aides.

  • ‘We have a project’: QAnon followers eye swing state election official races

    As part of a calculated assault on democracy, QAnon steered far-right candidates toward secretary of state contests The elected candidates would be in prime position to overturn election results as they fit. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images QAnon, the extremist conspiracy movement whose followers believe Donald Trump is waging war against the “deep state”, appears to have instigated a nationwide effort to take control of the US election process in critical battleground states ahead of America’

  • NBC to air Lester Holt interview with Biden during Super Bowl pregame coverage

    President Biden will sit down with NBC News anchor Lester Holt for an exclusive interview as part of the network's pregame coverage of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Portions of the interview, which will be prerecorded, will air on Thursday evening during "NBC Nightly News," which Holt anchors. The network said it plans to air more clips from the conversation on Friday as well. The interview with Holt will be Biden's first of the new year with one of...

  • NBA rumors: James Harden-Ben Simmons trade is in 'deal zone'

    With barely more than 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline, it seems the Sixers and Nets are inching closer to a deal that could move James Harden and Ben Simmons - unless something changes. By Adam Hermann

  • Dawson Garcia to stay home, won’t return to UNC this season due to family medical concerns

    UNC says versatile forward Dawson Garcia will remain home in Minnesota due to family medical issues for the remainder of the basketball season

  • Racial slur used by substitute teacher triggers Farmington Hills student walk out

    Students at Farmington Hills High School staged a walk out after a substitute teacher used a racial slur in a classroom.

  • 'Born free': Somaliland says China can't dictate to it over Taiwan

    China cannot dictate who Somaliland can have relations with as it was a sovereign nation and "born free", the foreign minister of the breakaway Somali region said on Friday during a trip to Taiwan which has been condemned by Beijing. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence. Somaliland and Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory and likewise diplomatically isolated, set up representative offices in each other's capitals in 2020, angering Beijing and Mogadishu.

  • Memories of hardship prompt this Idaho refugee’s dream to build state’s biggest museum

    Current plans for the museum include everything from a theater to dining to a botanical garden.

  • Haywood County school leader under investigation for alleged racial slur against student

    A school administrator was disciplined for repeating a racial slur back to a student. With new info, the district has reopened the investigation.

  • New York bill enlists fashion industry in fight against climate change

    A bill, which has been introduced in both houses of the New York state legislature, would require large clothing companies to disclose and reduce their environmental footprints.

  • Neither Party Cares About the Working Class

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastFormer President Donald Trump repeatedly traveled to northeast Ohio to tell people that he’d save the jobs they still had or bring back the ones they’d lost. Not to be outdone, his successor, President Joe Biden, positioned the 2020 race as “Scranton vs. Park Avenue.”Both parties claim to care about the working class. But it’s all nonsense.As two stories from last week show, when ordinary working-class people band together to demand better wages, wor

  • An Olympic snowboarder pulled a dumpling out of her pocket for a mid-competition snack during halfpipe qualifiers

    "When I was like strapping into dropping for that second run, I was like, 'Oh my God, my dumpling is in my pocket,'" Malta's Jenise Spiteri said.

  • Louisiana Senate candidate burns Confederate flag in new ad

    A Louisiana candidate for the U.S. Senate burns a Confederate flag in his latest video ad, released Wednesday. Gary Chambers, a Baton Rouge community activist and Democrat, is seen hanging a large Confederate battle flag on a line with clothespins before dousing it with fuel and setting it ablaze. “We must burn what remains of the Confederacy down,” Chambers says in a voiceover as he condemns a system that is “producing measurable inequity,” for Black people, including high rates of poverty and low access to health insurance.

  • Hotels, casino chips, cash: 2 Hawaii legislators charged with wire fraud

    Former State Sen. Kalani English, who resigned last year, and Rep. Ty Cullen, who resigned this week, are accused of taking money, Las Vegas hotel rooms and other gifts to influence legislation. English will plead guilty, his attorney said.

  • Pelosi slams RNC’s description of Jan. 6 as ‘legitimate political discourse’

    At her weekly press conference on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the Republican National Committee for calling the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “legitimate political discourse.”

  • Ohio mayor: Ice shanties may lead to prostitution

    The mayor of an upscale city outside Cleveland has raised eyebrows nationally for his comment at a recent City Council meeting that allowing ice fishing from shanties could lead to prostitution. (Feb. 10)